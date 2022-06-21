Baker improved to 3-0 in its summer league baseball schedule by sweeping La Grande in a doubleheader on Friday, June 17 at the Sports Complex.
Baker won the opener 11-1.
Raphaël Tisca, an exchange student from France, pitched a complete game one-hitter to lead Baker. Tisca struck out seven.
The Bulldogs, coached by Jared Rogers and Tim Smith, scored six runs in the first inning and five more in the second. The game went five innings.
Tisca, along with Kai Ogan and Talon Van Cleave, each went 2 for 2.
Ogan drove in two runs.
Ethan Fletcher and John Garcia both had two RBIs.
The second game wasn’t as smooth, as Baker committed three of its four errors in the first inning as La Grande took a 3-0 lead. The Tigers led 5-1 after two innings, but Baker then rallied with three runs in the third and fourth innings to take a 7-5 lead.
Baker scored six more runs in the next two innings, while Van Cleave, who relieved starting pitcher Aldo Duran after two innings, was stifling the La Grande lineup. The Tigers scored only one run in the final five innings, and Baker went on to win 13-6.
Duran and Van Cleave each had two RBIs.
Sage Joseph, Zane Morgan, John Garcia, Alex Brown and Hugo Lacaille each drove in one run. Lacaille is also an exchange student from France.
Baker opened the season June 14 by beating Walla Walla, Washington, 8-6.
Baker will play Spokane in a single game Thursday, June 23 at Walla Walla, Washington, then play at Boise on Friday, June 24.
