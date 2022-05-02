Baker softball squashed Mac-Hi in both games of a doubleheader on Friday, April 29, at the Sports Complex, giving the Bulldogs their first two wins in the Greater Oregon League.
Baker got off to a fast start, taking a 2-0 lead after one inning of the first game and scoring in four of the six innings, including one run in the bottom of the sixth to end the game early by 10-run rule.
With Kaycee Cuzick in the circle, the Pioneers rarely made contact, collecting just two hits.
Cuzick also threw all seven innings in Baker’s 8-1 win in the second game. She struck out 13 in the first game and 11 more in the second.
“I might mention how efficient Kaycee was pitching today,” Baker coach Sonny Gulick said. “I thought she did a great job.”
The rest was up to Baker’s batters.
Cuzick helped herself at the plate, especially in the first game, when she went 2 for 3 and drove in four runs.
Gulick also noted Kiley Jo Aldrich and Brooklyn Rayl, Baker’s leadoff and second hitter, respectively. Aldrich and Rayl each had three hits in the first game, with Rayl driving in two runs.
“I was very happy we could get a couple of league wins for Emrie (Osborn) on Senior Day,” Gulick said.
Osborn scored a run on Rayl’s single in the second inning of the first game, kicking off a four-run inning for Baker that pushed the Bulldogs’ lead to 6-0. Osborn had a hit in the second game.
Mac-Hi took a brief 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning of the second game, but Baker responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Kaci Anderson and Te’ygan Coley each had two RBIs in the second game.
“ ‘Good’ I don’t think describes it,” Gulick said of the doubleheader sweep, which improved Baker’s overall record to 8-8 and its league mark to 2-6. He preferred “great.”
“It’s been a while since we had a league win, and to get two of them here at home. It at least gives ourselves a chance to talk about playoffs, it was great,” he said.
Baker scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth in both games — the rally in the second game pushed the lead to 8-2.
Gulick credited outfielder Candace Peterson with making a couple of nice plays.
Cuzick credited her teammates for playing solid defense, and catcher Kaci Anderson for her work behind the plate.
Baker will try to build on its league winning streak on Thursday, May 5, traveling to Ontario for a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. PDT.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.