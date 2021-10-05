The Baker volleyball team gave their fans a treat Monday, Oct. 4 by winning their 10th straight match, a dominating sweep of winless Ontario.
The Bulldogs, who improved to 12-2, won the sets 25-6, 25-6 and 25-13.
Baker hasn’t lost in almost a month, its last defeat coming Sept. 8 at home against Weiser.
“Honestly it was a great day for us ... it’s hard to ask for much more,” Baker coach Ali Abrego said.
With its winning streak at stake, Baker now plays two straight matches against league rival La Grande, which has played fewer than half as many matches but also boasts a 4-2 record.
Baker plays host to the Tigers today at 6:30 p.m., then travels to La Grande on Oct. 14 for a 6:30 p.m. match.
Abrego is excited to see her players step into this high-pressure situation, and be ready.
“I’m excited to see them compete,” she said. “We have this long existing rivalry with La Grande and so that always adds to the pressure. It will be (a) great opportunity to get us ready for postseason if we are able to make it there.”
Baker and La Grande have two common opponents, Mac-Hi and Vale.
Baker swept both teams. La Grande swept Mac-Hi but lost in three sets at Vale.
