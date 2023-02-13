Baker High School swimmers completed their season with a strong performance at the district meet Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11, at La Grande.
Although no Bulldogs qualified for the state meet, several swimmers made it to the district finals.
“The kids did great,” said Katelynn Raley, Baker’s first-year head coach.
“All four of our relays advanced into the district finals. Both boys’ relays made it to the championship round and both girls’ relays made it to the consolation round.”
Angel De Arcos, Taylor Johnson and Kegan Bott advanced to the finals round in each of their events, “which was incredibly exciting,” Raley said.
“Cadell Mills and Jonathan Ferrante also made it to finals in the 100 yard backstroke,” she said.
“I’m so proud of all of the kids for swimming their hearts out at districts, and for all of the growth I’ve seen in them this season,” Raley said. “They’re wonderful athletes, and I am so grateful to have gotten to coach such a great crew for my first year in this role.”
“I’m so grateful for Paula Moe for being a huge resource for me this year, and for Buell Gonzales for all of the support he’s provided,” Raley said. “Thank you to all of the parents who volunteered their time, supplied snacks for meets and hosted team dinners throughout the season.”
The Baker boys finished seventh in the team standings with 64 points. La Grande won the team title with 265 points.
In the girls meet, Baker was 10th with 47 points. Pendleton was the district champion with 340 points.
District swim meet
Baker girls results
200 medley relay, preliminary
• Baker, 8th, 2:38.85 — Cadell Mills, Taylor Johnson, Addyson Macy, Penelope Simmons
200 freestyle relay, preliminary
• Baker, 7th, 2:20.72 — Taylor Johnson, Penelope Simmons, Addyson Macy, Cadell Mills
200 freestyle relay, final
• Baker, 7th, 2:17.04 — Taylor Johnson, Penelope Simmons, Addyson Macy, Cadell Mills
50 freestyle, preliminary
• Taylor Johnson, 10th, 30.78,
• Cadell Mills, 13th, 31.46
• Penelope Simmons, 19th, 35.92
50 freestyle, final
• Taylor Johnson, 11th, 30.69
100 freestyle, preliminary
• Penelope Simmons, 23rd, 1:21.70
100 backstroke, preliminary
• Cadell Mills, 13th, 1:25.35
100 backstroke, final
• Cadell Mills, 12th, 1:25.56
100 breaststroke, preliminary
• Taylor Johnson, 7th, 1:33.84
100 breaststroke, final
• Taylor Johnson, 7th, 1:32.49
200 individual medley, preliminary
• Addyson Macy, 13th, 3:22.90
BOYS RESULTS
200 medley relay, preliminary
• Baker, 6th, 2:12.79 — Jonathan Ferrante, Kegan Bott, Angel De Arcos, Jaxson Everson
200 medley relay, final
• Baker, 6th, 2:13.96 — Jonathan Ferrante, Kegan Bott, Angel De Arcos, Jaxson Everson
200 freestyle relay, preliminary
• Baker, 6th, 1:55.44 — Kegan Bott, Jaxson Everson, Jonathan Ferrante, Angel De Arcos
200 freestyle relay, final
• Baker, 6th, 1:55.16 — Kegan Bott, Jaxson Everson, Jonathan Ferrante, Angel De Arcos
50 freestyle, preliminary
• Angel De Arcos, 11th, 26.52
• Jonathan Ferrante, 15th, 28.02
• Caedmon Myers, 28th, 34.57
50 freestyle, final
• Angel De Arcos, 9th, 26.21
100 butterfly, preliminary
• Angel De Arcos, 8th, 1:12.24
100 butterfly, final
• Angel De Arcos, 8th, 1:09.49
100 backstroke, preliminary
• Jonathan Ferrante, 1:18.64, 10th place
100 backstroke, final
• Jonathan Ferrante, 11th, 1:19.33
100 breaststroke, preliminary
• Kegan Bott, 10th, 1:20.31
100 breaststroke, final
• Kegan Bott, 10th, 1:18.93
200 freestyle, preliminary
• Jaxson Everson, 13th, 2:24.56
200 individual medley, preliminary
• Kegan Bott, 6th, 2:41.88
200 individual medley, final
• Kegan Bott, 6th, 2:39.13
500 freestyle, preliminary
• Jaxson Everson, 7th, 6:35.30
500 freestyle, final
• Jaxson Everson, 8th, 6:75.44
