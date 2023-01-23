Baker’s girls and boys swim team finished 12th out of 14 teams at a meet in Molalla on Saturday, Jan. 21.
“I am very grateful to Molalla for letting us join in on such a fantastic meet,” Baker coach Katelynne Raley said. “It was a wonderful opportunity for the kids to get to experience competing in prelims and finals, and it was great to see such a huge turnout for the meet.”
The meet had a format where the top eight swimmers in each event advanced to the finals round.
“Our swimmers really pushed themselves to their limits to give every ounce of energy they had to their events, and I was very excited that they made some of those top eight slots to advance into finals,” Raley said.
Jaxson Everson placed sixth in the 500-yard freestyle, cutting 26 seconds from his previous best time.
“He’s been training hard for his 200 (freestyle) and it has translated well into his even longer distance swims,” Raley said.
Angel DeArcos was seventh in the 200 butterfly, and Kegan Bott was seventh in the 200 individual medley.
Baker boys and girls 200 medley relay teams were both seventh.
Molalla Invitational
Baker girls results
200 medley relay
Reese Roys, Taylor Johnson, Penny Simmons, Cadell Mills, 7th, 2:41.53
200 freestyle relay
Taylor Johnson, Giorgia Piccinelli, Reese Roys, Cadell Mills, 2:13.60
50 freestyle
Taylor Johnson, 20th, 33.24
Reese Roys, 21st, 34.09
Penny Simmons, 38th, 55.21
100 freestyle
Cadell Mills, 16th, 1:25.16
100 breaststroke
Taylor Johnson, 12th, 1:34.51
100 backstroke
Cadell Mills, 15th, 1:25.52
Reese Roys, 17th, 1:27.82
Penny Simmons, 27th, 1:42.58
Baker boys results
200 medley relay
Jonathan Ferrante, Kegan Bott, Angel DeArcos, Jaxson Everson, 7th, 2:14.89
200 freestyle relay
Jonathan Ferrante, Kegan Bott, Angel DeArcos, Jaxson Everson, 1:57.42
50 freestyle
Angel DeArcos, 11th, 26.48
Caedmon Myers, 42nd, 43.97
100 butterfly
Angel DeArcos, 9th, 1:09.11
100 freestyle
Jonathan Ferrante, 24th, 1:09.91
100 backstroke
Caedmon Myers, 25th, 1:50.21
Jonathan Ferrante, 25th, 1:22.39
100 breaststroke
Kegan Bott, 12th, 1:22.51
200 freestyle
Jaxson Everson, 14th, 2:29.182
200 individual medley
Kegan Bott, 7th, 2:41.57
500 freestyle
Jaxson Everson, 6th, 6:51.07
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.