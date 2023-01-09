Baker High School swim teams dove into action on Saturday, Jan. 7, as the Bulldogs hosted four other schools for the Baker Invitational at Sam-O Swim Center.
A large crowd hugged the walls inside, and student participants were almost loud enough to rattle the water’s surface.
“We had an amazing turnout and I’m so thankful for all of the teams that made it to our meet,” Baker coach Katelynn Raley said.
Other teams competing were La Grande, Pendleton, Cove and The Dalles.
Baker finished fourth in the boys standings with 34 points, and fifth in the girls standings with eight points.
Pendleton won the girls team title, and La Grande topped the boys team standings.
“I am incredibly proud of all of the Baker swimmers,” Raley said. “They have been working so hard on improving all of their event times since the last meet, and their effort really paid off this weekend.
“We have three amazing seniors on our team this year, and we got to recognize them on their home turf,” Raley said, referring to Angel DeArcos, Penelope Simmons and Gio Piccinelli, an exchange student from Italy. “I’m excited to see what they accomplish in their senior season and wish them the best in their post high school chapter.”
Raley thanked the La Grande and Cove teams for supplying administrators, officials and technical help.
“Also thank you to the National Honor Society students, athlete parents and siblings, and community members who volunteered their time to fill all of the open help positions,” she said.
Baker returns to the pool Saturday, Jan. 14 at La Grande, before traveling to the Molalla Aquatic Center Jan. 21 for a larger meet that could bring as many as 15 schools.
Baker Invitational
Baker individual results, girls
200 medley relay
• Baker, 5th, 2:48.35 — Reese Roys, Taylor Johnson, Addy Macy, Gio Piccinelli
50 freestyle
• Taylor Johnson, 7th, 33.55
• Gio Piccinelli, 11th, 34.98
• Reese Roys, 12th, 35.35
100 freestyle
• Addy Macy, 13th, 1:28.46
200 freestyle relay
• Baker, 5th, 2:31.44 — Reese Roys, Addy Macy, Gio Pinccinelli, Taylor Johnson
100 backstroke
• Reese Roys, 9th, 1:38.68
• Addy Macy, 12th, 1:43.24
100 breaststroke
• Taylor Johnson, 7th, 1:37.10
Baker individual results, boys
100 butterfly
• Angel DeArcos, 4th, 1:09.00
100 freestyle
• Jonathan Ferrante, 3rd, 1:08.54
200 freestyle relay
• Baker, 3rd, 1:57.42 — Kegan Bott, Jaxson Everson, Jonathan Ferrante, Angel DeArcos
100 backstroke
• Jonathan Ferrante, 6th, 1:21.47
• Caedmon Myers, 8th, 1:54.31
200 freestyle
• Jaxson Everson, 7th, 2:29.18
200 individual medley
• Kegan Bott, 4th, 2:41.23
50 freestyle
• Angel DeArcos, 3rd, 26.07
• Caedmon Myers, 10th, 44.27
100 butterfly (junior varsity)
• Jaxson Everson, 1st, 36.72
100 breaststroke
• Kegan Bott, 6th, 1:20.85
