The Baker High School summer baseball team, the Brewers, went 3-2 to place second in the Elkhorn Summer Classic wooden bat baseball tournament this weekend at the Baker Sports Complex.
Game one: Friday, June 25 Baker 6, Elko 5
Baker won in dramatic fashion on Paul Hobson’s walkout base hit in the bottom of the seventh.
“Just going off my teammates that hit before me, we all vibe off of each other, and when I hit it out there, it was exciting. I love being out here with these guys,” Hobson said.
Toeing the rubber for Baker was senior Hayden Younger, but after three innings of work he had to give way to a reliever due to a sore arm.
Incoming freshman Jaxon Logsdon, who had been behind the plate as catcher, took off his shin guards and headed to the mound, where he threw three scoreless innings.
Logsdon’s performance didn’t surprise Baker coach Tim Smith.
“He played with us last summer as an eighth-grader, he has that capability,” Smith said. “He can handle that, it didn’t surprise me at all. I think he saw what he can do behind the plate defensively too,” Smith said.
Silas Carter had two hits, including a double, and Thomas Smithson had a hit.
Game two: Friday, June 25 Baker 7, Pendleton 6
Later Friday evening, Baker won another close one, this time against Pendleton.
Logsdon again played a key role with a third-inning home run to left field that got Baker on the board.
“Well personally I thought it was going to be 15 feet short, but it just started to carry out, and I was really shocked,” Logdson said. “I was really happy.”
Incoming senior Cody Skidgel started on the mound and allowed only one run in three innings.
“He did well and he was on limited pitch count,” Smith said. “He’s going to need to be one of our top two guys next year, we expect that from him.”
Baker scored four runs in the third to take the lead, but Pendleton rallied to lead 6-4 entering the sixth inning.
Skidgel, Smithson and Kai Ogan all scored in the sixth to give Baker a 7-6 lead, and Baker held on for the win.
Game three: Saturday, June 26, Homedale 6, Baker 5
Baker’s run of close games continued Saturday morning, but this time the Brewers were on the other end, losing 6-5 to Homedale.
Carter started on the mound and allowed only one run in two innings before Homedale’s bats came to life, resulting in a 6-0 lead.
Smith said he was impressed at Carter’s resilience after one tough inning.
“I had to go out to talk to him and helped him regroup, and then everything was good, he threw really, really well,” Smith said.
Baker finally got on the board in the fourth inning, scoring four times.
“We played really good baseball on the bases, we stole a few bases, and we ended up capitalizing on it,” Smith said.
Despite the loss, Smith said he was impressed by Baker’s performance against Homedale.
“They are by far the best team here, I thought we played them really well,” Smith said.
Game four: Saturday, June 26, Baker 13, Fruitland 2
With another Idaho team on the schedule Saturday night, Baker responded with a 13-2 mercy rule win over Fruitland.
Connor Chastain pitched four innings, allowing only one run.
“Whenever I get a start, my nerves are always going in the first inning,” Chastain said. “After the first inning, normally it just falls into place and that nervousness goes away and that confidence starts kicking in, and I just start pounding the zone.”
Offensively, Baker was able to get on the board quickly and frequently. The top of their line up in Younger (3 for 3), Chastain (2 for 2) and Carter (1 for 1, 2 sacrifice flies), were all able to score in each of their first two at-bats. Smith knows how pivotal it is for the top of their line up to be clicking, particularly with the speed in that group.
“We put pressure on the team by running,” Smith said. “Hayden is one of those kids against the right pitcher, he could probably steal home.”
Hobson pitched one inning in relief as Baker ended the game after the top of the fifth.
Game five: Sunday, June 27, Homedale 14, Baker 4
As the winner of Pool A in the six-team tournament, Baker earned a rematch against Homedale in Sunday’s championship game. Homedale prevailed, 14-4.
“We were a little outmatched today,” Smith said.
Still, he was pleased with the team’s performance in the tournament.
“I’m proud of them, told them we had a good weekend,” Smith said. “Everyone wants to win a championship, but I saw a lot of good things.”
Baker plays host to Nyssa today in a nine-inning game at the Sports Complex. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
