Olivia & Marti (1).jpg

Baker's number one girls doubles team of Olivia Jacoby, left, and Martina Falzetti, seen here against Four Rivers in Ontario on April 21, 2023, won all five matches to win the doubles title at the Steve Rankin Invitational tournament on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Madras.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald

MADRAS — Six players from Baker’s girls tennis teams traveled to Madras to compete in the Steve Rankin Invitational tournament Saturday, May 29, at Madras High School.

Baker singles players Bel Cunningham and Madi Sullivan, along with the doubles teams of Olivia Jacoby and Martina Falzetti, and Tristen Tritt and Paige Anderson, all played five matches in the round robin format on a sunny, hot day.

