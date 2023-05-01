Baker's number one girls doubles team of Olivia Jacoby, left, and Martina Falzetti, seen here against Four Rivers in Ontario on April 21, 2023, won all five matches to win the doubles title at the Steve Rankin Invitational tournament on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Madras.
MADRAS — Six players from Baker’s girls tennis teams traveled to Madras to compete in the Steve Rankin Invitational tournament Saturday, May 29, at Madras High School.
Baker singles players Bel Cunningham and Madi Sullivan, along with the doubles teams of Olivia Jacoby and Martina Falzetti, and Tristen Tritt and Paige Anderson, all played five matches in the round robin format on a sunny, hot day.
“This was good practice for the players on how to stay hydrated during a tournament, especially because the temperature was in the 80s — although it felt much hotter on the tennis courts,” Baker coach Amy Younger said.
Baker competed against five other teams — Madras, Vale, Molalla, Henley and Crook County. Each singles player and doubles team played a pro set (first team to win eight games) against the five other schools.
The winners were determined by the number of games won. Jacoby and Falzetti won all five of their matches, for a total of 40 games, to place first in the number one doubles category.
“We hope to add this tournament to our regular season schedule, and to find a similar one for the boys team,” Younger said.
Baker results Bel Cunningham, number one singles
• Beat Kayden Harris (Molalla), 8-1
• Lost to Sami Ramos (Crook County), 8-4
• Lost to Elise Seals (Vale), 8-1
• Lost to Diamond Amaya (Madras), 8-3
• Lost to Sophia Graetsch (Henley), 8-7
Madi Sullivan, number two singles
• Beat Mattie Danforth (Molalla), 8-1
• Beat Autumn Jones (Vale), 8-3
• Beat Yashira Chavero (Madras), 8-6
• Lost to Haven Housley (Crook County), 8-2
• Lost to Kendall Wilson (Henley), 8-5
Martina Falzetti/Olivia Jacoby, number one doubles
• Beat Cecily Cooper/CallieWinebarger (Crook County), 8-3
