Baker’s tennis teams finished the regular season by playing host to Ontario on Tuesday, May 2 at the Ash Grove courts, and honoring the team’s seniors.
One day earlier the Bulldogs played Vale, also on the Ash Grove courts.
Baker will compete in the sub-regional tournament, scheduled for Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 at Nyssa, although heavy rain is forecast and could alter the schedule.
The regional tournament will be the following weekend, May 12-13 at Stanfield, followed by the state tournament May 19-20 at Corvallis.
Tuesday versus Ontario
Baker swept the four boys singles matches, and two of three girls doubles matches.
“Tuesday was a beautiful sunny day for tennis,” Baker coach Amy Younger said. “Our players struggled at times to be consistent, but we ended up winning nine of 13 matches.”
During a break between matches, Baker honored its seniors: Anthony Christopher, Daniel Cunningham, Ashton LeTourneau, Tristen Tritt, Martina Falzetti, Francesco Debellis, Luck Jarumaneeroj and Eric Chang.
Boys singles
Daniel Cunningham (B) beat Jack Hailey (O) 6-4, 6-3
Ethan Hills (B) beat Eduardo Navaro (O) 6-3, 7-5
Jayden Yencopal (B) beat Angel Ortega (O) 6-0, 6-0
Ashton LeTourneau (B) beat Victor Escobedo (O) 6-0, 6-0
Boys doubles
Nate Jensen/Francesco Debellis (B) lost to Edgar Bernabe/Henry Garrett (O) 6-4, 6-1
Anthony Christopher/Jack Joseph (B) lost to Pablo Ponce/Humberto Gonzalez (O) 7-5, 6-2
Noah Lien/Brandon McCullough (B) beat JP Barrido/Diego Cruze (O) 6-1, 6-0
Kegan Bott/Isaac Berry (B) beat Matthew Daniels/Aiden Rocha (O) 8-5
Girls singles
Isabel Cunningham (B) lost to Laken Hererra (O) 6-4, 6-4
Madison Sullivan (B) beat Alex Juarez (O) 6-2, 6-3
Girls doubles
Olivia Jacoby/Martina Falzetti (B) beat Ogaly Santiago/Erika Perez (O) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3
Paige Anderson/Tristen Tritt (B) lost to Paige Eidson/Cayman Campbell (O) 7-5, 6-1
Moriah Manniselli/Ruby Warner (B) beat Abigail Sweatland/Whitney Harris (O) 6-4, 7-6 (8-6 tiebreaker)
Monday versus Vale
The Vikings have a relatively small team this year so there were fewer matches than usual.
Baker won all singles matches.
In the girls number one doubles match, Baker’s Olivia Jacoby and Martina Falzetti lost in straight sets to Elise Seals and Brenda Ramirez, who are undefeated in league play.
Boys Singles
Daniel Cunningham (B) beat Levi Martin (V) 6-1, 6-1
Jayden Yencopal (B) beat Jayden Hansen (V) 6-0, 6-0
Girls Singles
Isabel Cunningham (B) beat Autumn Jones (V) 6-1, 6-0
Madison Sullivan (B) beat Livia Flynn (V) 7-5, 6-1
Girls Doubles
Olivia Jacoby/Martina Falzetti (B) lost to Elise Seals/Brenda Ramirez (V) 6-4, 6-2
Tristen Tritt/Paige Anderson (B) beat Janet Gonzalez/Giselle Bahena (V) by injury default
Ruby Warner/Moriah Manniselli (B) lost to Ali Aldred/Sadie Graviet (V) 6-2, 6-1
