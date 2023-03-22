WEISER, Idaho — Baker’s tennis teams finally got on the courts for official matches after a weather-plagued start to the season.
The Bulldogs, who have had to practice indoors many days and had their first match, against La Grande, canceled due to weather, traveled to Weiser on Tuesday, March 21.
And the weather cooperated, with sunshine, a temperature in the low 50s and light winds.
“It was a great, warm, sunny day for our first tennis match,” Baker coach Amy Younger said. “We had some hard-fought matches with some wins and losses.”
In the number one boys singles match, Baker’s Danny Cunningham battled back after losing the first set to beat Weiser’s Charlie Woods, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, in what Younger called a “hard-earned win.”
In the number one girls singles match, Baker’s Bel Cunningham won in straight sets over Brooklynn Jensen, 6-1, 6-2.
In boys doubles, Baker’s number one team of Nate Jensen and Francesco Debillis, playing together for the first time, rallied from a first set loss to win the second set, but they ended up losing the match to Mason Davis and Huntyr McClellan, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
“This was the first time this duo played a match together and they worked very well together,” Younger said. “Looking forward to seeing the growth these two will make during the season.”
Debillis is an exchange student from Italy.
Baker’s number one girls doubles team is also an American-Italian pair, with Olivia Jacoby and exchange student Martina Falzette playing their first match.
They lost in straight sets to Bailey Coleman and McKenna Manser, 6-3, 6-2.
“I’m excited to see them grow this season as well,” Younger said.
Baker was slated to play host to Parma, Idaho, at the Ash Grove courts on Thursday, March 23, although the weather, as has been the case since practice started Feb. 27, wasn’t promising.
“We’re hoping for nicer weather so the team can get some good practice outside on the courts,” Younger said. “The rain and snow have forced us inside a lot this season. We have a fairly young team this year, but the willingness to learn will help them improve.”
Other varsity results from Weiser:
Boys singles
• Ethan Hills (B) lost to Dauge McClellan, 6-1, 6-0
• Caleb Hills (B) beat Elias Anderson, 6-1, 6-1
Boys doubles
• Anthony Christopher and Jack Joseph (B) lost to Diego Delgadillo and Kolin Cook, 6-0, 6-1
Girls singles
• Campbell Vanderwiele (B) lost to Nadine Chander, 6-3, 6-4
• Madison Sullivan (B) beat Mollie Price, 6-4, 6-3
Girls doubles
• Tristen Tritt and Paige Anderson (B) lost to Adalyn Brush and Halle Seward, 6-0, 6-1
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.