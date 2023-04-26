PENDLETON — Baker’s tennis teams for the first time this season didn’t have to deal with chilly or windy weather as they traveled to Pendleton for a three-way match with Pendleton and Ione on Tuesday, April 25.
“We finally had a nice day for tennis,” Baker coach Amy Younger said. “The kids had just as much fun sitting in the sunshine as playing tennis.”
The temperature was in the upper 60s.
Baker’s doubles teams played one set each against Pendleton and Ione, while the singles players had one match only, against Pendleton.
Baker’s girls singles players, Bel Cunningham and Madi Sullivan, each lost a tough match. Baker’s number one boys singles player, Danny Cunningham, won his match.
Baker’s number one boys doubles team of Nate Jensen and Francesco Debillis won both matches easily, as did the number two doubles duo, Anthony Christopher and Jack Joseph.
Baker’s number one girls doubles team of Olivia Jacoby and Martina Falzette won both matches, losing only one game in each set.
Girls Singles
Bel Cunningham (B) lost to Taybree Walker (P), 6-2, 7-5
Madison Sullivan (B) lost to Ashtyn Larson (P), 6-1, 6-4
Girls Doubles
Olivia Jacoby/Martina Falzette (B) beat Kelly Doherty/Jolene Serrano (I), 6-1
