Baker’s tennis teams had the rare chance to play under the lights at the Ash Grove courts as Four Rivers of Ontario brought a full contingent of players Thursday, April 6.
All of Baker’s players got to play, with the last few matches finishing after dusk, Baker coach Amy Younger said.
“Our players gained some good experience today against some tough opponents,” Younger said. “They’re learning with every match.”
Baker swept the top three boys singles matches.
Ethan Hills, playing number two, rallied from a loss in the first set to to beat Alan Gonzales, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Danny Cunningham, at number one singles, won his match against Marcus Grimaldo easily, 6-0, 6-0.
Caleb Hills, playing in the number three position, nearly matched that set score in a
6-0, 6-1 win over Jorge Martinez.
In girls doubles, Baker’s number one team of Olivia Jacoby and Martina Falzette beat Rhaya Alder and Misha Arocha, 6-1, 6-1.
In girls singles, Baker dropped the top two matches. At number one, Bel Cunningham lost to Livi Chavez, 6-3, 6-3. At number two, Madi Sullivan went three sets but lost in a tiebreaker to Claire Robins, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6.
Other results:
Boys singles
Isaac Berry (B) lost to Eric Torres, 6-0, 6-1
Joshua Cannon (B) lost to M. Clayton, 6-1, 6-2
Boys Doubles
Nathan Jensen/Ashton LeTourneau (B) lost to Koda Alvarez/Evan Alvarez, 6-1,
6-2.
Anthony Christopher/Jack Joseph (B) lost to Carlos Beltran/Mario Gastelum, 6-3, 6-3
