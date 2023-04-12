ONTARIO — Baker split 12 tennis matches with Ontario on a windy but relatively warm Tuesday, April 11 at Ontario.
Baker won three of the five girls matches, and three of the seven boys matches.
In the number one boys doubles match, Baker’s Nate Jensen and Jayden Yencopal played a three-set match against Edgar Bernabe and Eduardo Navaro that lasted nearly three hours.
The Baker duo won the first set, 7-5, and lost the second, 6-3. The deciding set was tied at 5-5 but the Ontario pair won the final two games to claim the match in what Baker coach Amy Younger called a “good battle.”
“Our players are still learning how to adjust their play to their opponent’s play style,” Younger said of the Bulldogs.
“We have three more matches this week, so the kids will get lots of practice playing different people.”
Baker was scheduled to travel to La Grande on Wednesday, April 12, then play at Vale on Friday, and at Nyssa on Saturday.
Boys singles
Daniel Cunningham (B) beat Jack Hailey, 6-4, 6-4
Caleb Hills (B) lost to Henry Garret , 6-2, 6-4
Ethan Hills (B) beat Angel Ortega, 8-0 (pro set)
Boys doubles
Nate Jensen/Jayden Yencopal (B) lost to Edgar Bernabe/Eduardo Navaro, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5
Anthony Christopher/Jack Joseph lost to Pablo Ponce/Brayan Alejandro, 8-5 (pro set)
Noah Lien/Brandon McCullough (B) beat JP Barrido/Umberto Gonzalez 7-6 (10-7 tiebreaker)
Kegan Bott/Isaac Berry (B) lost to Erickson Erriaza/Victor Escobedo, 7-5
Girls singles
Isabel Cunningham (B) lost to Laken Hererra, 6-3, 6-0
Olivia Jacoby (B) beat Maya Gomez, 7-6 (7-4 tiebreaker), 6-1
Madison Sullivan (B) beat Alex Juarez, 3-6, 6-0, 9-7 (tiebreaker)
Olivia Jacoby (B) beat Jaylen Ramos, 8-0 (pro set)
Girls doubles
Paige Anderson/Tristen Tritt (B) lost to Ogali Santiago/Erika Perez, 6-0, 6-1
