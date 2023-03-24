With snow on the ground Thursday, March 23, the Baker tennis teams again traveled to Idaho to find dry courts.
After opening the season two days earlier at Weiser, the Bulldogs went to Parma on a sunny but windy afternoon.
Baker had mixed results against the Panthers, who are a perennial tennis power in Idaho.
“Parma consistently plays high-level tennis — including many consecutive years of state champions — so it is a great opportunity for our kids to play against a tough opponent,” Baker coach Amy Younger said. “Our players are continuing to improve. They still need to work on strategies, foot speed and having more confidence in themselves.”
In the number one boys singles match, Baker’s Danny Cunningham won the opening set 6-4 against Evan Weber, but Weber rallied to win the next two sets to claim the match.
Caleb Hills won the number three boys singles match over Colby Searle, 6-0, 6-3.
In the number one girls doubles match, Baker’s Martina Falzette and Olivia Jacoby also went to three sets against Abbi Searle and Julie Page. The Baker duo won the second set easily, 6-2, but lost the final set by the same score.
“Although they lost, they improved their play immensely from their Tuesday match against Weiser,” Younger said.
Unlike Oregon, Idaho high schools also play mixed doubles. On Thursday at Parma, two Baker teams played extra matches.
“Our team likes that opportunity to try something different,” Younger said. “This also meant four players — Ethan Hills and Martina Falzette, and Olivia Jacoby and Caleb Hills — played two full matches on Thursday. The extra court time is invaluable, and mixed doubles presents a different challenge from their regular matches.”
Baker is now off until after spring break, with the next matches scheduled for April 4 against Pendleton at the Ash Grove courts.
Baker at Parma
Boys Singles
Danny Cunningham (B) lost to Evan Weber, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
Ethan Hills (B) lost to Wyatt Jemmett, 6-3, 6-3
Caleb Hills (B) beat Colby Searle, 6-0, 6-3
Boys Doubles
Nathan Jensen and Francesco Debillis (B) lost to Bronson Beus and Braden Hancock, 6-1, 6-0
Brandon McCullough and Jack Joseph (B) lost to Matt Mikelson and Cade Grambo, 6-0, 6-0
Girls Singles
Bel Cunningham lost to Brooklyn Man, 6-1, 6-0
Campbell Vanderwiele lost to Katelin Norton, 6-1, 6-0
Bel Cunningham lost to Maria Gentry, 6-1, 6-0
Girls Doubles
Olivia Jacoby and Martina Falzette lost to Abbi Searle and Julie Page, 6-1, 2-6, 6-2
Mixed Doubles
Olivia Jacoby and Caleb Hills (B) lost to Cade Grambo and Natalia Jemmett, 7-5, 6-3
Martina Falzette and Ethan Hills (B) lost to Matt Mikelson and Aadyn Harris, 6-1, 4-6, (10-2 tiebreaker)
