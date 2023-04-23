Baker's Francesco Debellis serves while his partner, Nate Jensen, waits for a return against Four Rivers on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Ontario. The Baker duo rallied after losing the first set to win their match.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Baker's Ethan Hills won his singles match at Four Rivers in Ontario on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Baker's top girls singles player, Bel Cunningham, won a thrilling three-set match over Four Rivers' Livi Chavez, taking a third-set tiebreaker 8-6 on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Ontario.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Baker's number one girls singles team of Olivia Jacoby, here hitting a backhand, and Martina Falzetti won their match in straight sets over Four Rivers on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Ontario.
ONTARIO — Baker’s tennis teams won 10 of 16 matches against Four Rivers on a mild, sunny day at Ontario.
Four Rivers has a large team, so all of Baker’s players had a match.
In the girls number one singles match, Baker’s Bel Cunningham beat Livi Chavez in a thrilling three-set match that ended with a tiebreaker, which Cunningham won 8-6.
In the boys number one doubles match, Baker’s Nate Jensen and Francesco Debellis lost the first set 6-3 to Marcus Grimaldo and Alan Gonzales, then the Baker due rallied to win the next two sets, 6-3, 6-1.
“Their game keeps improving every time they play a match,” Baker coach Amy Younger said. “It’s fun to see the vast improvements everyone is making daily. “
Overall, Baker won five out of nine matches for the boys, and five out of seven for the girls.
Baker has a full schedule over the next week, weather permitting, as the Bulldogs were slated to travel to La Grande on Monday, April 24 and to Pendleton on Tuesday, April 25, then play host to Nyssa on Thursday, April 27. Baker then will travel to Madras for a multiteam tournament on Saturday, April 29.
Boys Singles
Daniel Cunningham (B) beat Jorge Martinez, 6-0, 6-0
Caleb Hills (B) beat Eric Torres, 6-3, 6-1
Ethan Hills (B) beat Fermin Gonzales, 6-1, 6-1
Jayden Yencopal (B) bet vs. Angel Martinez, 6-0, 6-1
