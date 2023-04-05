Baker’s tennis teams had to battle the wind as well as the Pendleton Buckaroos in the Bulldogs’ first home matches on Tuesday afternoon, April 4 at the Ash Grove courts.
With the temperature in the upper 30s and a north wind gusting to around 20 mph, Baker won eight of the 12 matches.
“What a cold, blustery day for tennis,” Baker coach Amy Younger said. “The wind is hard to play in — you have to adjust all aspects of your game. But this spring has been very cold and windy, so our kids have a lot of experience with adverse weather conditions.
“But we had a great outcome for the Bulldogs against Pendleton. Ethan Hills had great competition against his opponent and the wind.”
Hills beat Pendleton’s Miller Johnson 6-1, 7-5 in the number two boys singles match.
Baker’s Danny Cunningham won the number one boys singles match, topping Matthew Stansbury 6-1, 6-2.
In the number two boys doubles match, Baker’s Anthony Christopher and Jack Joseph rallied to beat Eli Lowe and Matthew Stansbury, 4-6, 6-0 and 10-6 in a tiebreaker.
“Anthony Christopher and Jack Joseph had a great match today,” Younger said. “They lost the first set and then battled back to take the second set, and won the tiebreaker to win the match.”
Nate Jensen and Caleb Hills won the number one boys doubles match, beating Pendleton’s Ben Barhyte and Lucas Acevado, 6-0, 6-1.
Baker’s Bel Cunningham won the number one girls singles match over Taybree Walker, 6-4, 6-4.
Olivia Jacoby won the number two singles match over Pendleton’s Abby Foust, 6-1, 6-1.
Cunningham and Jacoby then teamed for the number one girls doubles match, beating Ashtyn Larsen and Elsie Zaugg, 6-3, 6-2.
Other Baker results:
Girls singles
Madison Sullivan lost to Adelaide Tesch, 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 10-6 (tiebreaker).
Riley Shaw lost to Lilly Noble, 6-2, 6-2.
Girls doubles
Tristen Tritt and Paige Anderson lost to Rachel Walker and Josie Nelson, 6-1, 6-0.
Riley Shaw and Leza Proskurovska lost to Claire Stratton and Sara Airoldi, 9-8, 8-6 (tiebreaker).
Tristen Tritt and Paige Anderson lost to Ellie Monkman and Adrianne Demianew, 8-0 (pro set).
Baker was scheduled to return to the Ash Grove courts Thursday for matches against Four Rivers of Ontario.
