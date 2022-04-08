Baker’s Caleb Hills returns a shot during his match on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Pendleton. Hills won his singles match at Mac-Hi on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
MILTON-FREEWATER — The Baker tennis teams nearly pulled off a complete sweep of their matches against Mac-Hi on Thursday, April 7.
Baker won all four girls matches and four of five boys matches.
The lone loss was in the longest and most competitive match of the day, as Baker’s boys doubles team of Ethan Hills and Jayden Yencopal played Mac-Hi’s Sean Molina and Jose Gomez.
The first set went to a tiebreaker, and it was as close as the rest of the set had been. Molina and Gomez eventually prevailed, 11-9.
The second set was almost as tight, with the Mac-Hi duo winning 7-5.
Baker coach Amy Younger said Hills and Yencopal played a great match.
Other boys results:
Danny Cunningham def. Connor Batchelor, 6-1, 6-0
Caleb Hills def. Bryan Garcia, 8-2
Ashton LeTourneau def. Carlos LeDezma, 8-1
Noah Lien and Weston Downing def. Talen Alexander and Bryan Garcia, 8-0
Isabel Cunningham def. Avery Lewis, 6-2, 6-4
Maya Smith def. Jocelyne Arroyo, 8-1
Olivia Jacoby def. Kaylee Bower, 8-4
Maya Smith and Olivia Jacoby def. Ariana Torres and Johanna Martinez, 6-1, 6-3
Baker will travel to Weiser, Idaho, on Monday, April 11, for matches starting at 3 p.m. PDT.
The Bulldogs will have their first home match of the season on Tuesday, April 12, against La Grande. Play starts at 4 p.m. at the Ash Grove complex near the BHS track.
