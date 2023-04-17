The Baker tennis teams had a busy weekend, traveling to Vale on Friday, April 14, then returning to Interstate 84 for a trip to Nyssa on Saturday, April 15.
On Saturday at Nyssa, the Bulldogs enjoyed sunny weather with light wind — “a really nice change from the cold spring we’ve had,” Baker coach Amy Younger said.
Baker won three of four girls matches and four of six boys matches.
In the number one boys doubles match, Baker’s Nate Jensen and Francesco Debellis had an exciting, hard-fought victory over Garrison Page and Howie Rushton, prevailing in a tiebreaker in the second set.
At number one girls doubles, Baker’s Olivia Jacoby and Martina Falzettte also won in straight sets over London Hartley and Belle Wagstaff.
In the number one boys singles match, Baker’s Danny Cunningham had a great opponent in Dawson Richards, and they were neck and neck in the first set, but Richards won the tiebreaker. In the second set, Richard pulled away to take the match with a set score of 6-2.
In number one singles, Baker’s Bel Cunningham also went to a tiebreaker in the first set, winning 8-6. She outlasted her opponent, Brenna Kesler, in the second set to win 6-4.
The previous day, a smaller group of Bulldogs played at Vale.
All Baker singles players won, with Danny Cunningham, Caleb Hills and Ethan Hills all winning in straight sets while losing only one game each.
Bel Cunningham beat Autumn Jones in straight sets, and Baker’s Madison Sullivan beat Livia Flynn, also in straight sets, in the number two girls singles match.
In the number one girls doubles match, Jacoby and Falzette had a great match against Elise Seals and Brenda Ramirez, who placed fifth at the state tournament last season.
The Baker duo rebounded from a 4-0 deficit to win six straight games and claim the first set, 6-4. After losing the second set, 6-0, they led 5-4 in the third set but ended up losing 7-5.
Baker at Nyssa Boys singles
Daniel Cunningham (B) lost to Dawson Richards, 7-6 (10-8 tiebreaker), 6-2
Caleb Hills (B) lost to Brady Cooper, 6-3, 6-4
Ethan Hills (B) beat Ian Esplin, 6-2, 6-2
Boys doubles
Nate Jensen/Franceso Debellis (B) beat Garrison Page/Howie Rushton 6-3, 7-6 (9-7)
Anthony Christopher/Jack Joseph (B) beat Caleb Woodruff/Samuel Dorathy, 6-2, 6-2
Noah Lien/Brandon McCullough (B) beat Layne Fleehardy/Brennan Cutler, 6-3, 6-1
Girls singles
Bel Cunningham (B) beat Brenna Kesler, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4
Madison Sullivan (B) beat Emma Goldthorpe, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2
Girls doubles
Olivia Jacoby/Martina Falzette (B) beat London Hartley/Belle Wagstaff, 6-2, 6-4
Tristen Tritt/Paige Anderson (B) lost to Sabrina Estevez/Gabriela Ureiro, 6-2, 6-0
Baker at Vale Boys Singles
Daniel Cunningham (B) beat Levi Martin, 6-1, 6-0
Caleb Hills (B) beat Erick Silva, 6-1, 6-0
Ethan Hills (B) beat Jayden Hansen, 6-0, 6-1
Girls Singles
Bel Cunningham (B) beat Autumn Jones, 6-2, 6-2
Madison Sullivan (B) beat Livia Flynn, 6-3, 6-1
Girls Doubles
Olivia Jacoby/Martina Falzette (B) lost to Elise Seals/Brenda Ramirez, 4-6 , 6-0, 7-5
Tristen Tritt/Paige Anderson (B) lost to Janet Gonzalez/Giselle Bahena, 6-1, 6-1
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.