NYSSA — On the hottest day of an otherwise chilly spring, the Baker tennis teams had a tough outing against Nyssa on Wednesday, May 4.

Nyssa won eight of 10 matches.

Baker’s Ashton LeTourneau had the lone win on the boys side, winning his singles match over Nyssa’s Brady Cooper, 6-3, 6-4.

On the girls side, Baker’s No. 1 doubles team of Maya Smith and Olivia Jacoby rebounded from a second set loss to beat Laney Hartley and Malory Long, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

Other boys results:

Singles

Danny Cunningham lost to Dawson Richards, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

Caleb Hills lost to Seth Ballantyne, 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

Ethan Hills and Jayden Yencopal lost to Howard Rushton and Spencer Romans, 6-4, 6-4

Anthony Christopher and Weston Downing lost to Sebastian Berry and Porter Carlton, 6-2, 6-3

Girls singles

Sarah Plummer lost to Mary Esplin, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4

Campbell Vanderwiele lost to Brenna Kesler, 6-3, 6-3

Girls doubles

Tristen Tritt and Riley Shaw lost to London Hartley and Belle Wagstaff, 6-2, 6-2

Daphne Thomas and Ruby Shaw lost to Courtney Carlton and Oyuky Amezquita, 6-1, 6-2

