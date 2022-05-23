CORVALLIS — Baker’s four state-qualifying tennis players had to adjust to tougher competition, and in some cases to playing indoors for the first time, at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships at Oregon State University.
Baker didn’t win any matches on Friday, May 20, and no Bulldogs advanced to the final day of the event, Saturday, May 21.
“The kids fought some tough battles,” Baker coach Amy Younger said. “The set scores don’t always show how good the games are.”
In boys singles, Danny Cunningham took on third-seeded Lucas Franssen of Marist Catholic in the first round.
Franssen won, 6-2, 6-1.
Younger said Cunningham “had some good points and even some games.”
In a consolation match, which was played in the pro set format (first player to win eight games), Cunningham lost 8-2 to Gage Hurst of North Marion.
“I felt he played well and fought hard and hopefully he can go again next year,” Younger said of Cunningham.
In girls singles, Baker senior Sarah Plummer also drew the third seed, Bailey Bell of Philomath, in the first round.
Bell placed second in last year’s 4A state showcase event.
The match was also in OSU’s indoor facility, a new experience for Baker.
Bell, who went on to finish third in the tournament, won 6-0, 6-0.
“Sarah battled hard but her set scores didn’t reflect it,” Younger said.
In a consolation match, Plummer lost 8-0 to Laina Atiyehn of Stayton.
“She played hard and walked off the court very happy with her performance,” Younger said.
Baker’s girls doubles team of Maya Smith and Olivia Jacoby played Marin Roseman and Sophia Dube of Oregon Episcopal in their first match, also on an indoor court.
Smith and Jacoby led 3-2 in the first set but couldn’t maintain their momentum.
Another game in the first set went to deuce five times.
Roseman and Dube, who went on to win the state championship, won 6-3, 6-0.
Younger said Smith and Jacoby “played very well and fought a great battle.”
In a consolation match, also indoors, Smith and Jacoby lost 8-5 to Phoebe Dodson and K Bacho of Philomath.
“Again they battled for every point and game won,” Younger said.
She hopes to build on this year’s results for the 2023 season.
“This was a great experience for these players and hopefully next year I will get to take more players to state,” Younger said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.