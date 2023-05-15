Baker's Daniel Cunningham plays in a semifinal match against Dawson Richards, of Nyssa, on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the district 4A/3A/2A/1A championships in Stanfield. Cunningham finished third and qualified for the state tournament for the second straight year.
Baker's Olivia Jacoby plays in a semifinal match on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the district 4A/3A/2A/1A championships in Stanfield. Jacoby and her doubles partner, Martina Falzetti, placed second to qualify for the state tournament May 19 and 20.
Kathy Aney/East Oregonian
Five Baker tennis players will compete in the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament this weekend after placing in the top four at the district tournament Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at Stanfield.
The girls doubles team of Olivia Jacoby and Martina Falzetti placed second. Danny Cunningham placed third in boys singles, and the boys doubles team of Nate Jensen and Francesco Debellis placed fourth.
The state tournament is set for Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
Baker is in a special district that includes 21 schools in the 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A classifications. The other three districts each have 10 schools.
The regional tournament at Stanfield had 16 boys and girls singles players, and 16 boys and girls doubles teams.
To qualify for state, players had to win their first two matches, both on Friday.
The semifinals, finals and third-place matches were on Saturday.
Baker’s top girls singles player, Bel Cunningham, lost her opening match on Friday.
The temperature was around 90 degrees both days, and with only four courts at Stanfield, there were long waits between matches.
“Our kids had two long, hot days of tennis and we’re not used to playing in the heat,” Baker coach Amy Younger said. “With so many contests to get through, our players had at least four hours between their matches on Friday. But they handled the circumstances well, and we’re excited to take five to state.”
Cunningham, a senior, qualified for the state tournament for the second straight season.
Jacoby, a sophomore, is also returning to state. She played with doubles partner Maya Smith in the 2022 state tournament.
District tournament at Stanfield
Girls doubles
Olivia Jacoby/Martina Falzetti
Friday, May 12
Beat Taybree Walker/Rachel Walker of Pendleton, 7-5, 1-6, 6-4
Beat Cecily Cooper/DeLaney Engstrom of Crook County, 6-2, 6-4
Saturday, May 13
Semifinal
Beat Leah Mueller/Melissa Leon of Irrigon, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4
Final
Lost to Elise Seals/Brenda Ramirez of Vale, 6-3, 6-2
Boys singles
Danny Cunningham
Friday, May 12
Beat Miller Johnson of Pendleton, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4
Beat Fernando Saldana of Madras, 6-4, 6-2
Saturday, May 12
Semifinal
Lost to Dawson Richards of Nyssa, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4
Third-place
Beat Matthew Stansbury of Pendleton, 6-3, 6-7, 6-2
Boys doubles
Nate Jensen/Francesco Debillis
Friday, May 12
Beat Brayden Sudbruck/Stew Siders of La Grande, 6-0, 6-3
Beat Hugo Ceron/Andrew Calderon of Riverside, 7-5, 6-1
Saturday, May 13
Semifinal
Lost to Paul Kelly/Paul Capek of The Dalles, 6-1, 6-2
Third-place
Lost to Juan Olivera/Matias Ruiz Jr. of Madras, 6-4, 6-4
Girls singles
Bel Cunningham
Friday, May 12
Lost to Jacqlyn Albert of Weston-McEwen, 6-1, 6-0
