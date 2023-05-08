Nate & Fran.jpg

Baker's Francesco Debellis serves while his partner, Nate Jensen, waits for a return against Four Rivers on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Ontario. The Baker duo won their first two matches at the sub-regional tournament in Nyssa to qualify for the regional event May 12-13 at Stanfield.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald

NYSSA — Baker had two singles players and two doubles teams qualify for the regional tournament by winning their first two matches at the sub-regional event at Nyssa.

The sub-regional was slated for Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6, but rain on Friday postponed many matches. Because the Oregon School Activities Association limits players to two matches per day, the tournament concluded on Monday, May 8.

