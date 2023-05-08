Baker's Francesco Debellis serves while his partner, Nate Jensen, waits for a return against Four Rivers on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Ontario. The Baker duo won their first two matches at the sub-regional tournament in Nyssa to qualify for the regional event May 12-13 at Stanfield.
NYSSA — Baker had two singles players and two doubles teams qualify for the regional tournament by winning their first two matches at the sub-regional event at Nyssa.
The sub-regional was slated for Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6, but rain on Friday postponed many matches. Because the Oregon School Activities Association limits players to two matches per day, the tournament concluded on Monday, May 8.
Baker competed against Nyssa, Vale, Ontario and Four Rivers.
The tournament is single elimination, and players had to win their first two matches to advance to the final four and qualify for the regional tournament.
Baker had six players win the first two matches and qualify for the regional tournament — Danny Cunningham in boys singles, Bel Cunningham in girls singles, Nate Jensen and Francesco Debellis in boys doubles, and Olivia Jacoby and Martina Falzetti in girls doubles.
All six players competed on Monday to determine the order of finish.
“We had some tough losses and some hard-fought wins,” Baker coach Amy Younger said. “The final score doesn’t always reflect how well our kids played — we’re so proud of everyone’s effort.
Baker is part of a 21-team special district. The sub-regional tournament is the first step to qualifying for the state tournament, and the district has four sub-regional events. From each of those, the top four players in singles and doubles advance to the regional tournament set for May 12-13 at Stanfield High School.
The top four singles players and doubles teams at the regional event qualify for the state tournament, May 19-20 at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
Sub-regional tournament at Nyssa
Boys singles
Danny Cunningham
Beat Angel Ortega (Ontario), 6-0, 6-0
Beat Garrison Page (Nyssa), 6-0, 6-0
Lost to Jack Hally (Ontario), 7-6, 6-4
Caleb Hills
Beat Jayden Hansen (Vale), 6-0, 6-0
Lost to Dawson Richards (Nyssa), 6-1, 6-0
Ethan Hills
Lost to Eduardo Navarro-Ramirez (Ontario), 4-6, 6-1, 6-1
