The Baker boys soccer team completed its season with a sound 4-1 defeat of the Four Rivers Falcons on Friday, April 2 at the Baker Sports Complex.
The win over Four Rivers, a charter school in Ontario, gave the Bulldogs a season record of 3-6.
“It was a good game, we took over from the start of the game,” coach Victor Benites said.
After honoring Baker’s two seniors, Clayton Dennis and Dakota Rilee, prior to kick-off, the Bulldogs took the lead and didn’t look back.
Sophomore Diego Quintela scored first, followed later in the first half by goals by junior Isael Duran and sophomore Diego Bedolla.
With a 3-0 lead at halftime, Benites changed his lineup in the second to give his two seniors, Dennis and Rilee, new opportunities.
“I moved the two seniors to play the striker position for about 20 minutes to give them a chance to experience how it is to play out front,” Benites said.
Another change Benites made was taking junior goalkeeper Silas Carter out of goal to play on the field, giving freshman keeper Noah Lien more experience.
“He did an excellent job for being a freshman,” Benites said of Lien.
Baker added a fourth goal in the second half, this one from sophomore Jordan Smith.
Benites was impressed with the Bulldogs throughout the match.
“I think that the communication was a factor, passing and helping each other,” Benites said.
The Falcons scored late to avoid a shutout.
Benites said he will miss the leadership that Dennis and Rilee provided to their younger teammates.
“I will miss their presence, leadership and hard work they did to improve their soccer skills,” Benites said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.