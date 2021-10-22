The Baker volleyball team wrapped up its regular season schedule by beating Mac-Hi on Thursday, Oct. 21, and the Pioneers on their home court proved a surprisingly competitive opponent as the Bulldogs prepare for the Class 4A playoffs.
Baker, which swept the Pioneers on Sept. 30 in the Baker gym, lost the first set 25-20.
Baker (15-5) then won three straight, but the first and last of those were close, with Baker winning 28-26 and 26-24. Baker won the third set handily, 25-13.
“It was a good mental test for us, and gave us an opportunity to work through adversity,” Baker coach Ali Abrego said of the match against the 6-6 Pioneers. “Mac-Hi had improved significantly from the beginning of the season, and we needed to play on the offense, not the defense.”
Baker, ranked fifth in the state, now waits for the results of play-in matches this weekend to find out its opponent in the first round of the state playoffs. Baker will play at home on Saturday, Oct. 30, time to be determined.
Baker has also scheduled an additional nonleague match, on Monday, Oct. 25 at Pendleton at 6:30 p.m.
Two other Greater Oregon League teams, Mac-Hi and La Grande, qualified for play-in games.
La Grande will play host to Stayton, and Mac-Hi will travel to Sweet Home.
