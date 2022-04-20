With the weather finally cooperating, the Baker tennis teams are in the midst of a busy week as a result of postponed matches being rescheduled.
The Bulldogs are slated to play on five of six days, with Thursday, April 21, the only off day.
On Monday, April 18, Baker had its first home match, playing host to Weiser, Idaho.
The Wolverines won all the matches, although Baker players were competitive in several.
“The kids played hard,” Baker coach Amy Younger said. “Weiser is a very skilled and competitive team.”
Weiser’s team includes girls singles player Emma Tolman, the 2021 Idaho Class 3A state champion. She beat Sarah Plummer, Baker’s No. 1 singles player, in straight sets.
Baker’s top boys singles player, Danny Cunningham, won the opening set against Kolin Cook, but Cook rallied to win the next two sets.
“They were tough opponents and that’s what the players need to continue getting better before we have districts,” Younger said.
Baker showed improvement the very next day, as the Bulldogs traveled to Vale on Tuesday, April 19, and won five of the nine matches.
In girls singles, Plummer and Isabel Cunningham both won in straight sets.
Baker swept the boys singles matches, with Danny Cunningham, Caleb Hills and Ashton LeTourneau all winning in straight sets.
Baker traveled to Parma, Idaho, on Wednesday, April 20, and the Bulldogs will have home matches on Friday, April 22, against Vale, starting at 10 a.m., and Saturday, April 23, against Mac-Hi starting at 11 a.m. All matches are at the Ash Grove courts near the BHS track.
At Vale, Tuesday, April 19
GIRLS
Singles
Sarah Plummer beat Ali Aldred, 6-3, 6-0
Isabel Cunningham beat Sadie Graviet, 6-3, 6-4
Campbell Vanderwiele lost to Autumn Jones, 6-0, 4-6, 10-7
Doubles
Maya Smith and Olivia Jacoby lost to Kailey McGourty and Jessi Arriola, 6-3, 6-4
Tristen Tritt and Riley Shaw lost to Brenda Ramirez and Elise Seals, 6-0, 6-0
BOYS
Singles
Danny Cunningham beat Braxton Baire, 6-2, 6-3
Caleb Hills beat AJ Sigrah, 6-2, 6-0
Ashton LeTourneau beat Eli Mendieta, 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
Ethan Hills and Jayden Yencopal lost to Luke McCourty and John Wolfe, 6-3, 6-0
Versus Weiser, Monday, April 18
BOYS
Singles
Daniel Cunningham lost to Kolin Cook, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
Caleb Hills lost to Eli Woods, 6-3, 6-2
Ashton LeTourneau lost to Dauge McLellan, 6-3, 6-1
Anthony Christopher lost to Diego, 8-1
Lincoln Nemec lost to Mason Brush, 8-0
Diego Jones-Bedolla lost to Luke Bake, 8-0
Doubles
Ethan Hills and Jayden Yencopal lost to Charlie Woods and Huntyr McClellan, 6-0, 6-4
Noah Lien and Weston Downing lost to Mason Davis and Brylee Williams, 6-1, 6-2
GIRLS
Singles
Sarah Plummer lost to Emma Tolman, 6-1, 6-0
Isabel Cunningham lost to Kristy Bake, 6-0, 6-2
Campbell Vanderwiele lost to Halle Seward, 6-1, 6-7 (7-2), 6-2
Ruby Warner lost to Mollie Price, 6-0
Doubles
Maya Smith and Olivia Jacoby lost to Brittyn Seward and Bailey Coleman, 6-3, 6-3
Tristen Tritt and Riley Shaw lost to Kendall Rynearson and Alex Froshiesar, 6-2, 6-2
Daphne Thomas and Hannah Lay lost to Libbie Rynearson and McKenna Manser, 6-0, 6-0
