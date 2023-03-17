ONTARIO — The Baker girls finished first and the boys were fourth at the Ontario Ice Breaker track and field meet on Thursday, March 16.
The Baker girls amassed 138 points, six points ahead of Nyssa. The Powder Valley girls were third with 88 points.
On the boys side, Baker had 82 points to finish behind Nyssa (1st, 159.33), Vale (2nd, 130.66) and Union (3rd, 113.33). The Powder Valley boys tied for sixth with 28 points.
Baker girls
The Bulldogs had two individual champions, Ryann Paulsen in the javelin with a throw of 96 feet, 7 inches, and Sofia Hanson in the triple jump, 27 feet, 11 inches.
Baker’s 4x400 relay also won, with a time of 4:48.01. Team members were Madison Gagnon, Emma Timm, Meren Jesenko and Anna Belding.
The Bulldogs’ 4x100 relay team — Clair Bachman, Jesenko, Hanson and Anna Belding — was second with a time of 55.45.
Other runners-up for Baker were Jesenko in the 300 hurdles, Gwen Rasmussen in the 800, and Reese Roys in the 400.
Montana Williams was third in the discus, as was Sage Cuzick in the 800 and Mary Schwartz in the 400.
Lani Pierce was fourth in the triple jump (26-7.25).
Bachman was sixth in the long jump (13-3) and Pierce was seventh (13 feet).
Anna Johnson placed fourth in the high jump at 4 feet, 2 inches.
Gracie Spike was sixth in the javelin (76-5), and fourth in the discus (66-6).
Skye Smith placed fifth in the shot put (26-2.5), Paulson was sixth (25-2) and Williams was seventh (25 feet).
In the distance races, Rasmussen was fourth in the 1,500 (6:11.26), Cuzick was fifth (6:12.77) and Schwartz was seventh (6:26.37).
Baker boys
Dash Bloomer won the triple jump with a leap of 39 feet, 8 inches, and he finished second in the javelin (131-2).
Thaddeus Pepera was second in the 300 hurdles (45.90) and third in the 110 hurdles (20.58), and he anchored Baker’s 4x400 relay team, which finished second in 3:57.05. Other relay members were Kayden Child, Giacomo Rigueiro and Seth Mastrude.
In the distance races, Karsten Cikanek was second in the 3,000 (10:47.75) and third in the 1,500 (4:51.54).
Seth Mastrude was second in the 800 with a time of 2:23.37.
Kevin Gutierrez placed fifth in the discus with a toss of 78 feet, 9 inches.
Pepera and Rigueiro tied for fifth in the high jump at 5-4. Rigueiro was fifth in the long jump at 18-3.
Powder Valley boys
Jackson Chandler was second in the 400, third in the 100, fourth in the 200 and seventh in the long jump.
Chris Grande placed third in the 300 hurdles.
Powder Valley girls
Bella Brandt won the 300 hurdles in 59.31, and Abby Cox won the discus with a throw of 72 feet, 3 inches. Brandt was second in the 100 hurdles (20.86).
Sky Nesser was second in the high jump (4-8) and third in the 100, tying in that race with teammate Sammy Gressley at 14.09.
Gressley was fourth (29.22) and Nesser fifth (29.38) in the 200.
Powder Valley won the 4x100 relay in a time of 53.40. Team members were Sammy Gressley, Tyler Gressley, Ayla Bingham and Nesser.
DJ Bingham was third in the javelin.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.