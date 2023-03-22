VALE — Baker had several individual champions, and topped the boys and girls team scores, in a five-way track and field meet at Vale High School on Tuesday, March 21.
Ontario, Vale, Nyssa and Adrian also competed.
The Baker girls had 110 points to top runner-up Nyssa, with 95.
The Bulldog boys scored 118 points to outpace Vale, which was second with 90.
“I was very pleased with our meet yesterday,” Baker coach Suzy Cole said. “We’ve had very few practices due to the weather and yet our kids continue to step up and compete really well.”
Cole noted that Tuesday’s event was the first competition for many Bulldogs who participated in winter sports.
“All the kids, attitudes and efforts were amazing,” she said. “Some of the standout performances would be Reeve Damschen, who had a lifetime personal record in the long jump and very solid results in the pole vault and the hundred meters.”
Cole said Skye Smith and Anna Belding had strong meets as well.
The Bulldogs have 90 athletes competing in track, one of the biggest turnouts in many years.
“Our depth this year with our numbers really helps our team scores but I think it’s early to read too much into at this point,” Cole said.
In the girls meet, Baker’s Sofie Kaaen and Jozie Ramos both won one event and placed second in another.
Kaaen won the 3,000-meter race and was second in the pole vault.
Ramos won the shot put and placed second in the high jump.
Baker’s other individual champions were Gracie Spike in the discus, Ryann Paulsen in the javelin, and the 4x400 relay team of Sofia Hansen, Meren Jesenko, Emma Timm and Anna Belding.
The Bulldogs had several runners-up, including Belding in the 400 meters, Sage Cuzick in the 3,000, Gwen Rasmussen in the 1,500, Jesenko in the 100 and 300 hurdles, and Baker’s other 4x400 relay team of Kayla Coley, Rasmussen, Reese Roys and Madison Gagnon.
On the boys side, Baker had four individual champions. Mike Gentry won the shot put, Tate Powell won the discus, Karsten Cikanek was first in the 3,000 meters, and Reeve Damschen won the pole vault.
Baker’s second-place finishers included Gentry in the discus, Cikanek in the 1,500, Daniel Brown in the 800, Malaki Myer in the 100, Rasean Jones in the 300 hurdles and long jump, and Hudson Spike in the high jump.
Baker’s 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams were also runners-up. The 4x100 team members are Kayden Garvin, Damschen, Jones and Myer. The 4x400 relay consists of Thaddeus Pepera, Jones, Jaron Long and Giacomo Rigueiro.
