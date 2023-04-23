Despite having some athletes competing in a different event, the Baker track and field teams did well at the Mac-Hi Carnival of Speed on Friday, April 21 at Milton-Freewater.
The Baker boys placed second behind Pendleton, and the girls were third behind Pendleton and Walla Walla.
Two Baker boys each won a pair of events — Daniel Brown in the 1,500 and 3,000, and Rasean Jones in the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Other Baker individual champions were Jaron Long in the 800, Gwen Rasmussen in the 1,500, and Brooklyn Jaca in the 100 hurdles.
Runners-up were Tate Powell in the discus, Anna Belding in the 400, Sofie Kaaen in the 800 and pole vault, and Jozie Ramos in the shot put.
Meanwhile, other Bulldogs were competing in the Don Walker Invitational at Nyssa.
Powder Valley also competed at the Carnival of Speed. The Badger girls played sixth, and the boys were ninth. Ayla Bingham won the girls 100 and her teammate, Sky Nesser, was second.
Carnival of Speed, Mac-Hi
Friday, April 21
Team scores
Girls
Walla Walla 126.33; Pendleton 108.67; Baker 99; Powder Valley, 6th, 44
Boys
Pendleton 143.5, Baker 117.5; Powder Valley 9th, 20.5
Boys individual results (Baker, Powder Valley)
100
Jackson Chandler (PV), 3rd, 12.22; Kayden Garvin (B), 6th, 12.56; William Spriet (B), 12.57; Reeve Damschen (B), 20th, 13.19; Titus Baldwin (PV), 23rd, 13.42
200
Jackson Chandler (PV), 3rd, 24.82; William Spriet (B), 7th. 25.08; Kayden Garvin (B), 14th, 25.68; Hudson Spike (B), 17th, 26.03
400
Jackson Chandler (PV), 4th, 54.30; Titus Baldwin (PV), 13th, 1:00.52; Chris Grende (PV), 14th, 1:01.25
800
Jaron Long (B), 1st, 2:04.86; Giacomo Rigueiro (B), 4th, 2:12.51; Titus Baldwin (PV), 10th, 2:23.97; Wade Hawkins (B), 12th, 2:25.58; Alan Bedolla (PV), 21st, 2:38.90
1,500
Daniel Brown (B), 1st, 4:26.47; Jordan Mills (B), 4th, 4:40.97; Hunter Bingham (PV), 5th, 4:44.91; Alan Bedolla (PV), 21st, 5:22.12
3,000
Daniel Brown (B), 1st, 9:33.69; Jordan Mills (B), 4th, 10:03.98
110 hurdles
Rasean Jones (B), 1st, 15.42; Thaddeus Pepera (B), 6th,19.53
300 hurdles
Rasean Jones (B), 1st, 41.24; Thaddeus Pepera (B), 5th, 44.94
4x100 relay
Baker, 5th, 46.06 (Reeve Damschen, Kayden Garvin, William Spriet, Rasean Jones)
4x400 relay
Baker, 4th, 3:41.43 (Thaddeus Pepera, Jaron Long, William Spriet, Giacomo Rigueiro)
Shot put
Mike Gentry (B), 4th, 41-3.75; Tate Powell (B), 6th, 41-0; Caleb Kerns (PV), 13th, 35-.05; Dillon Multop (B), 26th, 30-5.5; Wesley Kerns (PV), 27th, 30-3.5; Jacob Mills (B), 29th, 29-6
Discus
Tate Powell (B), 2nd, 136-2; Jacob Mills (B), 14th, 91-9; Caleb Kerns (PV), 16th, 89-1; Wesley Kerns (PV), 26th, 76-3
Javelin
Jackson Chandler (PV), 22nd, 110-2; Cole Burge (B), 23rd, 109-11; Caleb Kerns (PV), 27th, 103-5; Jacob Mills (B), 34th, 91-7; Csongor Farkas (B), 35th, 85-10; Wesley Kerns (PV), 36th, 85-0
High jump
Hudson Spike (B), 5th, 5-6; Thaddeus Pepera (B), 8th, 5-4; Chris Grende (PV), 15th, 5-0
Pole vault
Nahom Svitak (B), and Wade Hawkins (B), 9th, 7-0
Long jump
Rasean Jones (B), 4th, 18-9.25; Hudson Spike (B), 6th, 18-4.5; Jaron Long (B), 10th, 17-10.5; Johndale Buniag (B), 26th, 14-10.25
Girls individual results (Baker, Powder Valley)
100
Ayla Bingham (PV), 1st, 13.15; Sky Nesser (PV), 2nd, 13.23; Kayla Coley (B), 10th, 14.00; Sammy Gressley (PV), 12th, 14.04; Janie Bingham (PV), 20th, 15.12; Claire Bachman (B), 28th, 16.18; Tyler Gressley (PV), 35th, 17.03; Addy Klundby (PV), 38th, 23.40
200
Anna Belding (B), 4th, 27.75; Sammy Gressley (PV), 8th, 28.83; Kayla Coley (B), 11th, 29.90; Claire Bachman (B), 14th, 30.29; Jodi Bingham (PV), 22nd, 32.45
400
Anna Belding (B), 2nd, 1:04.26; Reese Roys (B), 14th, 1:11:10; Bella Brandt (PV), 17th, 1:12.58; Mary Schwartz (B), 22nd, 1:16.40; Janie Bingham (PV), 24th, 1:17.89; Avery Collier (B), 25th, 1:24.32
800
Sofie Kaaen (B), 2nd, 2:42.10; Gwen Rasmussen (B), 4th, 2:45.81; Emma Timm (B), 5th, 2:48.13; Tyler Gressley (PV), 7th, 2:53.62; Sage Cuzick (B), 9th, 2:59.94
1,500
Gwen Rasmussen (B), 1st, 5:43,19; Sage Cuzick (B), 4th, 6:00.12; Mary Schwartz (B), 5th, 6:14.39
100 hurdles
Brooklyn Jaca (B), 1st, 17.77; Meren Jesenko (B), 12th, 20.93
300 hurdles
Meren Jesenko (B), 5th, 55.12; Bella Brandt (PV), 10th, 56.64
4x100 relay
Powder Valley, 6th, 55.33 (Sammy Gressley, Ayla Bingham, Tyler Gressley, Sky Nesser)
4x400 relay
Powder Valley, 2nd, 4:31.68 (Ayla Bingham, Sammy Gressley, Tyler Gressley, Jodi Bingham); Baker, 4th, 4:34.70 (Claire Bachman, Reese Roys, Emma TImm, Anna Belding)
Shot put
Jozie Ramos (B), 2nd, 32-4; Lilly Collins (B), 9th, 27-11.5; Skye Smith (B), 10th, 27-7.5; Gracie Spike (B), 13th, 26-0; Abby Cox (PV), 15th, 25-7; Chloe Cox (PV), 23rd, 23-8.5; Addy Klundby (PV), 41st, 17-1.5
Discus
Gracie Spike (B), 5th, 89-7; Lilly Collins (B), 11th, 77-6; Skye Smith (B), 12th, 76-9; Evan Rexroad (B), 35th, 50-11
Javelin
Jozie Ramos (B), 4th, 99-6; Gracie Spike (B), 15th, 81-10; Savannah McGaughey (B), 29th, 60-4
High jump
Jozie Ramos (B), 3rd, 4-10; Anna Johnson (B), 11th, 4-2
Pole vault
Sofie Kaaen (B), 2nd, 8-6; Avery Collier (B), 8th, 6-0
Long jump
Brooklyn Jaca (B), 9th, 13-9; Reese Roys (B), 18th, 12-5; Lanie Pierce (B), 26th, 10-8.75; Savannah McGaughey (B), 29th, 8-11
Triple jump
Reese Roys (B), 11th, 26-3.5; Lani Pierce (B), 14th, 24-7
Baker at Don Walker Invite, Nyssa
Boys individual
100
Gaige Birmingham, 20th, 12.73; Yaro Khuda, 37th, 13.84
200
Wayland Thomas, 22nd, 26.61; Yaro Khuda, 30th, 28.37
400
Gaige Birmingham, 12th, 1:00.75; Jaxon Everson, 20th, 1:14.49
800
Zack Conant, 17th, 2:36.74; Tanner Lucas, 20th, 2:37.22; Jaxon Everson, 22nd, 2:56.77
1,500
Tanner Lucas, 11th, 5:10.82; Jaxon Everson, 19th, 6:08.54
Shot put
Kevin Gutierrez, 27th, 26-3; Dave Ocha, 38th, 21-10
Discus
Kevin Gutierrez, 23rd, 70-6; Dave Ocha, 32nd, 43-2.75
Javelin
Dash Bloomer, 2nd, 145-3; Gus Espuny, 31st, 41-10
Long jump
Wayland Thomas, 16th, 15-7
Triple jump
Wayland Thomas, 12th, 31-4
Girls
100
Emilia Cantone, 31st, 15.94; Montana Williams, 32nd, 16.01; Daneah Darnell, 37th, 23.58
Shot put
Ryann Paulsen, 11th, 25-11.25; Montana Williams, 22nd, 22-7.5; Marley Barrett, 27th, 20-9.5; Sage Baker, 33rd, 13-6
Discus
Montana Williams, 6th, 82-1.5, Ryann Paulsen, 20th, 56-4.25
Javelin
Ryann Paulsen, 3rd, 104-7, Taylor Shaw, 9th, 77-4, Marley Barrett, 16th, 69-0
Long jump
Emilia Cantone, 15th, 11-10
