PENDLETON — The Baker boys track and field team placed second in the team standings, and the Bulldog girls tied for third at the Buck Track Classic Friday, April 7 at Pendleton.
In the boys meet, freshman Rasean Jones won both hurdles races.
Junior Malaki Myer was second in the 200 and 400, Daniel Brown was second in the 3,000, and Tate Powell placed second in the discus.
Baker won the 4x400 relay, with Thaddeus Pepera, Jaron Long, Malaki Myer and Giacomo Rigueiro.
In the girls meet, Sofie Kaaen won the pole vault. Jozie Ramos was second in the shot put, and Baker’s 4x400 relay team of Reese Roys, Emma Timm, Claire Bachman and Anna Belding placed second.
Baker coach Suzy Cole said she was pleased with the Bulldogs’ performance, particularly considering some athletes missed the meet due to other activities scheduled for the same time. The weather was also varied, with rain as well as sunshine.
“I was extremely impressed with both teams,” Cole said. “They competed very well given the weather conditions and the length of the meet. We arrived at 10 a.m. and left at 8 p.m. It is a learning process to stay warm without over warming up. The athletes managed this very well.”
Cole said Myer ran a lifetime best in the 400.
“The 4 x 400 meter relay continues to be very competitive,” Cole said.
Kaaen had a personal record in winning the pole vault, 18 inches better than her previous best.
Powder Valley also competed in the Pendleton meet. Sky Nesser was the Badgers’ top placer, finishing fourth in the girls 100 and high jump. The Powder Valley girls placed 13th in the team standings.
Baker will host a meet Tuesday, April 11 at BHS, with events starting at 3:30 p.m.
Buck Track Classic
Girls team results
La Grande, 108; Pendleton, 97.5; Baker, Heppner, 61
Boys team results
Pendleton, 143.5; Baker, 108.5; La Grande, 63
Baker boys individual
100
William Spriet, 26th, 12.51; Reeve Damschen, 28th, 12.60; Kayden Garvin, 12.73; Johndale Buniag, 46th, 13.02; Ashtyn Carter, 74th, 13.59; Kaydn Child, 82nd, 13.92; Haven Olson, 89th, 14.50.
200
Malaki Myer, 2nd, 23.56; William Spriet, 25.08; Kayden Garvin, 25th, 26.00; Hudson Spike, 38th, 26.57; Ashtyn Carter, 61st, 27.56; Kaydn Child, 70th, 28.65; Haven Olson, 79th, 29.77
400
Malaki Myer, 2nd, 52.71; William Spriet, 10th, 56.00; Daniel Brown, 12th, 57.61; Haven Olson, 46th, 1:16.39
800
Jaron Long, 3rd, 2:09.72; Seth Mastrude, 10th, 2:18.18; Jordan Mills, 12th, 2:21.94; Tanner Lucas, 30th, 2:41.40; Jaxon Everson, 33rd, 2:57.40
1,500
Karsten Cikanek, 12th, 4:50.44; Seth Mastrude, 15th, 4:57.92; Tanner Lucas, 31st, 5:18.70; Jaxon Everson, 43rd, 6:07.52
3,000
Daniel Brown, 2nd, 9:39.02; Jordan Mills, 5th, 10:20.95; Karsten Cikanek, 6th, 10:21.31; Jacob Mills, 16th, 14:29.62
110 hurdles
Rasean Jones, 1st, 15.96; Thaddeus Pepera, 9th, 19.09
300 hurdles
Rasean Jones, 1st, 41.09; Thaddeus Pepera, 6th, 44.84
4x100 relay
3rd, 46.04 (William Spriet, Rasean Jones, Reeve Damschen, Malaki Myer)
4x400 relay
1st, 3:40.78 (Thaddeus Pepera, Jaron Long, Malaki Myer, Giacomo Rigueiro)
Shot put
Mike Gentry, 5th, 40-1; Tate Powell, 12th, 36-3; Dillon Multop, 21st, 33-10; Jacob Mills, 36th, 31-5; Gus Espy, 39th, 31-2.5; Tristan Mulkey, 40th, 31-1.5; Kade Rudi, 55th, 28-9
Discus
Tate Powell, 2nd, 122-7; Mike Gentry, 4th, 112-3; Dillon Multop, 16th, 98-11; Jacob Mills, 27th, 91-10; Tristan Mulkey, 47th, 77-4; Cole Burge, 48th, 76-9; Kevin Gutierrez, 58th, 71-1; Kade Rudi, 60th, 70-2; Gus Espy, 82nd, 47 -10
Javelin
Cole Burge, 25th, 100-3; Jacob Mills, 26th, 100-1.5; Gus Espy, 41st, 87-1.5; Tristan Mulkey, 47th, 84-2.5; Kevin Gutierrez, 52nd, 81-3.5; Kade Rudi, 65th, 65-11; Clark Norton, 74th, 52-2
High jump
Hudson Spike, 8th, 5-4; Thaddeus Pepera, 9th, 5-2
Long jump
Rasean Jones, 6th, 19-9.5; Hudson Spike, 8th, 18-9.5; Jaron Long, 10th, 18-2.75; Reeve Damschen, 18-1.75; Giacomo Rigueiro, 15th, 17-9.75; Johndale Buniag, 40th, 15-7.75; Nahom Svitak, 55th, 14-6.5; Kaydn Child, 59th, 13-8
Baker girls individual
100
Reese Roys, 45th, 15.25; Leona Rose, 54th, 15.63
200
Anna Belding, 8th, 28.66; Emma Timm, 26th, 30.63; Reese Roys, 35th, 31.28; Gracie Spike, 39th, 31.60; Leona Rose, 56th, 32.92; Madison Gagnon, 64th, 33.65
400
Anna Belding, 3rd, 1:05.91
800
Gwen Rasmussen, 8th, 2:56.83; Sage Cuzick, 9th, 2:56.87
1,500
Sofie Kaaen, 12th, 5:47.13; Gwen Rasmussen, 18th, 5:57.28; Sage Cuzick, 20th, 6:01.66
3,000
Sofie Kaaen, 6th, 12 McInally:38.47
100 hurdles
Brooklyn Jaca, 15th, 20.93; Meren Jesenko, 16th, 21.48; Anna Johnson, 21st, 22.00; Evan Rexroad, 24th, 22.70
4x100 relay
Baker, 5th, 55.72 (Anna Belding, Kayla Coley, Claire Bachman, Madison Gagnon)
4x400 relay
Baker, 2nd, 4:26.25 (Reese Roys, Emma Timm, Claire Bachman, Anna Belding)
Shot put
Jozie Ramos, 2nd, 30-4; Ryann Paulsen, 12th, 25-7; Gracie Spike, 21st, 24-0; Lilly Collins, 26th, 23-1; Sage Baker, 29th, 22-6; Marley Barrett, 39th, 20-5.5; Savannah McGaughey, 49th, 17-6
Discus
Gracie Spike, 3rd, 86-8; Lilly Collins, 18th, 71-10; Evan Rexroad, 28th, 59-8; Ryann Paulsen, 31st, 59-1; Sage Baker, 36th, 56-0; Elona Alba, 54th, 43-11; Taylor Shaw, 61st, 39-8; Marley Barrett, 64th, 38-8.5; Savannah McGaughey, 67th, 35-6
Javelin
Ryann Paulsen, 4th, 99-1; Gracie Spike, 19th, 74-4; Savannah McGaughey, 32nd, 61-11; Marley Barrett, 33rd, 61-8; Emma Llaurado, 45th, 54-2; Elona Alba, 51st, 47-11
High jump
Jozie Ramos, 3rd, 4-8; Brooklyn Jaca, 7th, 4-6; Anna Johnson, 24th, 4-0; Evan Rexroad, 26th, 4-0
Pole vault
Sofie Kaaen, 1st, 9-6; Avery Collier, 11th, 5-6
Long jump
Jozie Ramos, 12th, 14-3; Brooklyn Jaca, 14th, 13-9; Reese Roys, 32nd, 12-2.75; Emma Llaurado, 45th, 11-1; Leona Rose, 47th, 10-11.5
Powder Valley boys individual results
200
Alan Bedolla, 74th, 28.97
400
Titus Baldwin, 31st, 1:01.39; Liandro Rodriguez, 33rd, 1:02.29
800
Titus Baldwin, 16th, 2:25.98
1,500
Alan Bedolla, 30th, 5:18.11; Chris Grende, 32nd, 5:22.40
300 hurdles
Chris Grende, 16th, 51.17
Shot put
Caleb Kerns, 14th, 35-9; Wesley Kerns, 51st, 29-6
Discus
Caleb Kerns, 26th, 92-3; Wesley Kerns, 44th, 79-3
Javelin
Caleb Kerns, 15th, 107-9; Lisandro Rodriguez, 16th, 107-1; Wesley Kerns, 44th, 85-0
High jump
Chris Grende, 28th, 4-10
Powder Valley girls individual results
100
Sky Nesser, 4th, 13.43; Sammy Gressley, 16th, 14.20; Tyler Gressley, 27th, 14.56; Janie Bingham, 49th, 15.39; Bella Brandt, 65th, 15.80
200
Sammy Gressley, 9th, 28.82; Tyler Gressley, 27th, 30.64; Jodi Bingham, 57th, 32.98
400
Tyler Gressley, 14th, 1:11.20; Bella Brandt, 23rd, 1:15.08; Jodi Bingham, 25th, 1:15.96
300 hurdles
Bella Brandt, 13th, 56.93
4x100 relay
6th, 55.75 (Janie Bingham, Tyler Gressley, Sky Nesser, Sammy Gressley)
Shot put
Chloe Cox, 19th, 24-3; Abby Cox, 24th, 23-3; Hadley Wallace, 40th, 20-2.5; Addy Klundby, 57th, 16-5
Discus
Nevaeh Schuldt, 8th, 77-7; Abby Cox, 17th, 71-11; Chloe Cox, 234d, 63-3; Hadley Wallace, 27th, 59-10
Javelin
Nevaeh Schuldt, 11th, 82-7; Janie Bingham, 27th, 66-0; Chloe Cox, 30th, 64-8; Addy Klundby, 57th, 41-10
High jump
Sky Nesser, 4th, 4-8
