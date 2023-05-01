HERMISTON — The Baker track and field teams had a strong meet against several larger schools from Oregon and Washington at the Kiwanis Twilight Invitational Friday, April 28 at Hermiston.
The Baker boys placed fourth with 100 points. Chiawana of Pasco, Washington, was first with 177 points.
In the girls meet, Baker was fifth with 64 points. Hermiston won the team title with 219.5 points.
“This was a limited entry meet, and so these were our top four kids vying for district positions,” Baker coach Suzy Cole said. “We feel very good that we are progressing in the way we need to to be competitive in districts and state. We are very excited about the hard work that the athletes continue to put in.”
In the girls meet, Kayla Coley and Claire Bachman continue to improve, Cole said, with Coley running a personal best in the 100 at Hermiston, and Bachman with a personal best in the 200.
Anna Belding had a PR in the 400 and Emma Timm in the 800. Jozie Ramos had PRs in the shot put and javelin, and Skye Smith also set a personal best in the shot put.
The Kiwanis Twilight is a favorite event as it includes the steeplechase, a distance race in which runners have to leap hurdles and run through water.
Baker’s Daniel Brown won the boys steeplechase and teammate Jordan Mills was second. Sofie Kaaen was second in the girls steeplechase.
On the boys side, William Spriet had PRs in the 200 and 400, and Malaki Myer had a PR in the 400, placing fourth.
Mike Gentry had a lifetime PR in the shot put and Tate Powell had a lifetime best throw in the discus. Reeve Damschen won the pole vault, clearing 12 feet.
Baker’s 4x400 relay team placed second, running eight seconds faster than in any previous race this season. Team members are Thaddeus Pepera, Jaron Long, Giacomo Rigueiro and Myer.
Kiwanis Twilight Invitational, Hermiston
Baker individual results
Boys
100
William Spriet, 18th, 12.23; Kayden Garvin, 23rd, 12.59; Reeve Damschen, 24th, 12.59; Gaige Birmingham, 25th, 12.62
200
Malaki Myer, 7th, 23.38; William Spriet, 14th, 24.31; Kayden Garvin, 20th, 25.47; Wayland Thomas, 24th, 26.26
400
Malaki Myer, 4th, 51.80; William Spriet, 9th, 54.51; Gaige Birmingham, 18th, 59.14
800
Jaron Long, 7th, 2:06.89; Wade Hawkins, 28th, 2:33.78; Tanner Lucas, 30th, 2:23.28
1,600
Karsten Cikanek, 16th, 5:28.65; Tanner Lucas, 21st, 5:40.50
3,200
Karsten Cikanek, 11th, 11:52.99
110 hurdles
Rasean Jones, 1st, 15.43; Thaddeus Pepera, 9th, 20.24
300 hurdles
Rasean Jones, 2nd, 41.07; Thaddeus Pepera, 7th, 45.26; Reeve Damschen, 18th, 55.28
3K steeplechase
Daniel Brown, 1st, 10:38.18; Jordan Mills, 2nd, 10:57.19; Seth Mastrude, 8th, 12:08.34
4x100 relay
Baker, 5th, 46.88 (Reeve Datschen, Kayden Garvin, Izek Cleveland, William Spriet)
4x100 throwers relay
Baker, 2nd, 51.46 (Dash Bloomer, Tate Powell, Mike Gentry, Dillon Multop)
4x400 relay
Baker, 2nd, 3:32.20 (Thaddeus Pepera, Jaron Long, Giacomo Rigueiro, Malaki Myer)
Shot put
Mike Gentry, 3rd, 43-8.5; Tate Powell, 9th, 39-6; Dillon Multop, 21st, 36-2; Gus Espy, 26th, 34-2
Discus
Tate Powell, 3rd, 141-6; Mike Gentry, 6th, 127-5; Dillon Multop, 19th, 101-3; Kevin Gutierrez, 31st, 77-8
Javelin
Kade Rudi, Cole Burge, 24th, 86-9; Jacob Mills, 29th, 73-10
High jump
Hudson Spike, 4th, 5-6; Thaddeus Pepera, 6th, 5-4
Pole vault
Reeve Damschen, 1st, 12-0; Nahom Svitak, 9th, 9-0; Wade Hawkins, 12th, 8-6
Long jump
Rasean Jones, 4th, 19-2.75; Hudson Spike, 7th, 18-7; Jaron Long, 8th, 18-6.5; Giacomo Rigueiro, 15th, 17-10
Triple jump
Wayland Thomas, 12th, 35-1; Johndale Burniag, 14th, 34-1.5; Izek Cleveland, 16th, 33-8; Sage Darlington, 19th, 30-4.75
Girls
100
Kayla Coley, 19th, 14.33; Claire Bachman, 21st, 14.41; Emilia Cantone, 29th, 15.60
200
Anna Belding, 4th, 28.03; Kayla Coley, 11th, 29.28; Claire Bachman, 14th, 29.59
400
Anna Belding, 5th, 1:02.80; Reese Roys, 15th, 1:10.21
800
Emma Timm, 8th, 2:46.82; Gwen Rasmussen, 14th, 2:54.42; Sage Cuzick, 17th, 3:03.86
1,600
Gwen Rasmussen, 15th, 6:24.33; Mary Schwartz, 16th, 6:25.96; Sage Cuzick, 19th, 6:34.02
100 hurdles
Brooklyn Jaca, 4th, 17.87; Meren Jesenko, 15th, 20.63
300 hurdles
Meren Jesenko, 6th, 52.54
2K steeplechase
Sofia Kaaen, 2nd, 8:20.56
4x100 relay
Baker, 4th, 53.52 (Anna Belding, Claire Bachman, Kayla Coley, Sofia Hanson)
4x400 relay
Baker, 5th, 4:43.44 (Sofia Hanson, Brooklyn Jaca, Emma Timm, Anna Belding)
Shot put
Josie Ramos, 5th, 33-10.5; Skye Smith, 9th, 30-2.5; Lilly Collins, 18th, 26-4; Gracie Spike, 21st, 25-7
Discus
Gracie Spike, 9th, 91-3; Montana Williams, 18th, 72-5; Lilly Collins, 23rd, 64-4; Skye Smith, 29th, 59-10
Javelin
Ryann Paulsen, 3rd, 101-6; Jozie Ramos, 4th, 100-2; Gracie Spike, 18th, 78-1; Taylor Shaw, 25th, 68-8
High jump
Brooklyn Jaca, 2nd, 4-10; Jozie Ramos, 3rd, 4-8
Long jump
Sofia Hanson, 17th, 13-2; Brooklyn Jaca, 20th, 12-9; Reese Roys, 22nd, 12-7; Lani Pierce, 29th, 10-9.5
Triple jump
Sofia Hanson, 14th, 27-10.5; Reese Roys, ]16th, 27-9.5; Lani Pierce, 20th, 26-0
Wayne Invitational, Vale
Friday, April 28
Powder Valley individual results
Boys
100
Jackson Chandler, 8th, 12.10; Titus Baldwin, 26th, 13.02; Alan Bedolla, 29th, 13.55
400
Titus Baldwin, 22nd, 59.93; Alan Bedolla, 27th, 1:06.21
800
Titus Baldwin, 10th, 2:25.37; Jackson Chandler, 11th, 2:27.71; Alan Bedolla, 18th, 2:37.57
300 hurdles
Chris Grende, 7th, 50.61
Javelin
Lizandro Rodriguez, 9th, 112-5
High jump
Chris Grende, 7th, 5-0
Long jump
Jackson Chandler, 9th, 17-8
Girls
100
Tyler Gressley, 13th, 14.58; Janie Bingham, 17th, 14.95; Jodi Bingham, 20th, 15.13
200
Sammy Gressley, 5th, 28.00
400
Sammy Gressley, 4th, 1:04.58; Bella Brandt, 11th, 1:10.59
1,500
Paige Marlia, 10th, 6:48.83
4x400 relay
4th, 4:39.59 (Janie Bingham, Jodi Bingham, Sammy Gressley, Tyler Gressley)
Shot put
Dallee Bingham, 11th, 26-0; Jodi Bingham, 19th, 22-2.25; Hadley Wallace, 25th, 20-1.75
Discus
Hadley Wallace, 14th, 61-4
Javelin
Dallee Bingham, 3rd, 104-10; Janie Bingham, 13th, 74-6; Paige Marlia, 17th, 68-8
Pole vault
Tyler Gressley, 6th, 6-6
Triple jump
Sammy Gressley, 4th, 30-5.5
Pepsi Invitational, Union
Saturday, April 29
Pine Eagle individual results
Boys
100
Cole Morgan, 10th, 12.13; James Denson, 34th, 13.13; Giovanni Cartwright, 38th, 13.22; Hunter Buck, 44th, 13.41
200
Cole Morgan, 9th, 24.94; Trace Gover, 17th, 25.95; Hunter Buck, 31st, 27.28; Tyson Hunt, 42nd, 28.71
400
Cole Morgan, 3rd, 54.02; James Denson, 22nd, 59.97; Gideon Tubbs, 24th, 1:00.74
800
Cooper Gover, 1st, 2:01.52
1,500
Jason Ludin, 18th, 5:11.46
3,000
Gideon Tubbs, 3rd, 9:35.09; Dallin Guests, 16th, 12:50.63
Discus
Tyson Hunt, 28th, 86-9; Dallin Guests, 58th, 46-7
Javelin
Tyson Hunt, 42nd, 87-3
Girls
Ashlyn Bass, 15th, 14.65
200
Ashlyn Bass, 17th, 31.08
1,500
Allie Hughes, 11th, 6:17.17; Evie Davis, 13th, 6:21.09; Emma Annis, 14th, 6:25.98
4x100 relay
8th, 58.86 (Ashlyn Bass, Evie Davis, Allie Hughes, Ella Randall)
Shot put
Ella Randall, 1st, 39-8
Discus
Ella Randall, 17th, 71-6; Evie Davis, 32nd, 61-7; Ashlyn Bass, 55th, 49-4; Emma Annis, 60th, 37-10
Javelin
Ella Randall, 11th, 85-9; Emma Annis, 41st, 51-4
Powder Valley individual results
Boys
100
Chris Grende, 36th, 13.20
200
Jackson Chandler, 7th, 24.75; Chris Grende, 30th, 27.12; Titus Baldwin, 32nd, 27.45
400
Jackson Chandler, 6th, 55.10; Chris Grende, 23rd, 1:00.18
1,500
Titus Baldwin, 16th, 5:09.71; Alan Bedolla, 23rd, 5:24.96
3,000
Alan Bedolla, 13th, 11:36.29
Javelin
Jackson Chandler, 10th, 118-3
Long jump
Jackson Chandler, 11th, 17-5
Girls
100
Sammy Gressley, 3rd, 13.91; Bella Brandt, 18th, 14.83
200
Sammy Gressley, 2nd, 27.81; Tyler Gressley, 13th, 30.75; Janie Bingham, 19th, 31.48; Jodi Bingham, 29th, 32.28; Hadley Wallace, 38th, 37.20
400
Jodi Bingham, 12th, 1:10.88; Janie Bingham, 19th, 1:14.09
800
Paige Marlia, 8th, 3:20.03
1,500
Tyler Gressley, 8th, 5:58.80; Paige Marlia, 18th, 7:11.40
300 hurdles
Bella Brandt, 6th, 54.39
Shot put
Dallee Bingham, 25th, 25-4; Hadley Wallace, 51st, 20-6; Bella Brandt, 53rd, 19-11
Discus
Hadley Wallace, 38th, 58-4
Javelin
Dallee Bingham, 2nd, 103-7; Paige Marlia, 21st, 71-2; Janie Bingham, 25th, 66-1
Long jump
Sammy Gressley, 8th, 13-9.75
