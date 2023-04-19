Cris awarded

Baker's Cris Schuh hit 98 of 100 targets during a trap shooting competition on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Hermiston.

 Zack Kimball/Contributed Photo

Baker High School’s trap shooting team had a fast start to its second season, as Cris Schuh won the high overall award and Conner Norton was the singles champion at the Hermiston Trap Invitational on Saturday, April 15.

“It’s really exciting to see them perform this well this early,” coach Zack Kimball said. “It’s the middle of April and to be honest I’m very thrilled and happy to see them perform this well, even the newcomers are performing well.”

