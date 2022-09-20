With a disappointing loss looming, the Baker volleyball team, given three minutes to ponder their fate, used the intermission well.
An altogether different Baker team returned to the court after the break between the second and third sets at Nyssa in a nonleague match Monday, Sept. 19.
After losing the first two sets in the best of 5 match, Baker quickly grabbed the momentum in the third set and never really surrendered it, winning the next three sets to stave off Nyssa’s upset bid.
The set scores were 23-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-10.
Baker coach Ali Abrego said the comeback, which improved the Bulldogs’ record to 8-2, was “a great tribute to the girls’ resilience.”
“It was a very good mental challenge for us, having to play under pressure and really fight for the win,” Abrego said. “We are at the point in the season where we are playing teams we’ve previously played, and getting to see their improvements. Competition is good for us, it makes us better, and it is definitely nice to win a strong match.”
Nyssa, a Class 3A school, certainly proved a more formidable foe than when the teams opened the season on Aug. 25 in the Baker gym.
Baker dominated that battle of the Bulldogs, winning 25-14, 25-13, 25-12.
In the rematch at Nyssa, Baker also started well, overcoming a few service errors to lead 10-7.
But Nyssa, which has a season record of 3-9, rallied immediately, went on a 7-2 run that prompted Abrego to call Baker’s first timeout.
Nyssa pushed its lead to 16-12, but Baker came back to tie the score at 18, 19 and 21. Baker even led 22-1, but Nyssa scored four of the last five points to claim the first set.
The second set followed a similar progression.
After Baker led 8-4, Nyssa scored eight of the next nine points to lead 12-9. After Abrego called timeout, Baker tied it at 13, but Nyssa scored five straight to lead 18-13.
Baker rallied to within 24-22, but Nyssa closed out the set and was suddenly one set away from avenging the earlier loss to the Class 4A Bulldogs.
Abrego said the two-set deficit resulted from something she has preached to her players — that making unforced errors, such as missed serves, can allow any opponent to win.
“I’ve said it before multiple times, we are losing, we are not getting beat,” Abrego said. “Giving up too many easy points on things we can control results in our losses. it is like a snowball effect, and in volleyball with rally scoring, the snowball can take off at a rapid pace.”
But starting with the third set, Baker was pushing that snowball.
Baker led 8-1 and 16-9.
Nyssa rallied to get as close as 21-19 before Baker finished off the set to prolong the match.
Baker started strong in the fourth set as well, taking a 17-7 lead.
In the deciding fifth set, Baker completed the comeback.
“With our group, they are so athletically gifted, that it is a matter of trusting their abilities,” Abrego said. “I am very proud of them for battling back yesterday. It is very hard to beat a team three times in a row, especially when they have home court advantage.”
Abrego said sophomore Lilly Wilson and seniors Makenzie Flanagan and Jozie Ramos had strong offensive matches.
Gio Piccinelli, an exchange student from Italy, “brought great energy onto the floor, and really lifted the spirits of the team,” Abrego said.
Baker also won the JV match at Nyssa, 25-15, 25-15.
Baker traveled to Homedale, Idaho, on Wednesday, Sept. 21 to play Homedale and Cole Valley, also an Idaho school.
“I anticipate they will be good competition for us,” Abrego said.
On Thursday the Bulldogs resume their Greater Oregon League schedule by traveling to Pendleton to take on the Buckaroos, a new league rival, at 6 p.m.
“ This week is a busy week, having four matches in total,” Abrego said. “We are just focusing on the things that we can control, and eliminating our errors. When we play cohesively and fundamentally sound, we succeed.”
Baker returns to its home gym on Tuesday, Sept. 27, taking on Vale at 6:30 p.m. Baker beat the Vikings in five sets on Aug. 30 at Vale.
