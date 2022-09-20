Lilly and Mak-PV (1).jpg

Baker's Lily Wilson, left, and Makenzie Flanagan, background, during the Bulldogs' match against Powder Valley on Sept. 8, 2022, in the Baker gym.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald

With a disappointing loss looming, the Baker volleyball team, given three minutes to ponder their fate, used the intermission well.

An altogether different Baker team returned to the court after the break between the second and third sets at Nyssa in a nonleague match Monday, Sept. 19.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.