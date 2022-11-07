SPRINGFIELD — Baker brought back more than just the fifth-place trophy from the Class 4A state volleyball tournament.
The Bulldogs had the highest finish ever for a Baker team, and were also the first squad to win a match at the state tournament.
Baker was seventh in the 2001 tournament.
“Fifth place is quite the accomplishment,” Baker coach Ali Abrego said. “Bringing home a trophy and making school history.”
The Bulldogs, who finished the season with an 18-7 record, opened this year’s state tournament by beating Tillamook in four sets in a quarterfinal match on Friday morning, Nov. 4 at Springfield High School.
That moved Baker into the semifinal round and the daunting challenge of taking on top-seeded Marshfield on Friday evening.
Abrego said she told her young team making its first trip to state — half are sophomores — that any team, including Marshfield, is beatable.
The Bulldogs scored the first point on a kill from senior Jozie Ramos, who concluded her sterling high school career by earning second-team all-tournament honors.
Marshfield then scored eight of the next nine points to lead 8-2. Baker closed to within 8-4, but the Pirates scored three straight, prompting Abrego to call her first timeout.
Baker continued to struggle with Marshfield’s array of serves, however, while the Bulldogs had multiple serve errors to give the Pirates free points.
After another timeout Baker scored four straight to get within 18-11, but Marshfield closed out the set, 25-12.
The Bulldogs scored the first point again in the second set and led 5-3 on another Ramos kill. Baker’s last lead was 6-5.
Marshfield scored four straight to lead 9-6. Baker closed to within 11-9, but the Pirates scored the next eight points to take control and go on to win 25-12.
The Pirates dominated the third set, as Tatum Montiel served several aces during a 10-point run as Marshfield closed out the match, 25-4.
“We had a really off day and we were still able to compete with the number one team,” Abrego said. “I feel like we could have performed better. We’re a very young team. It was definitely a learning experience for us.”
Marshfield advanced to the championship Saturday evening, where the Pirates swept Cascade to win the state title.
Baker played Mazama in the third-place match early Saturday afternoon.
The first set was close early. Baker senior Makenzie Flanagan had a kill to cut Mazama’s lead to 8-7.
Baker was still within four points, at 14-10, when Mazama scored four straight points to go up 18-10. Baker didn’t get closer than six points thereafter as Mazama won the first set, 25-17.
The Bulldogs, who rebounded from a first set loss to Tillamook on Friday, showed their resilience again.
Sofia Hanson had an ace serve to give Baker a 1-0 lead in the second set against Mazama, and after the Vikings went ahead 8-4, Baker rallied to take a 14-12 lead on Flanagan’s kill.
Mazama tied it at 14, but Baker took the lead for good with a four-point run that included another Hanson ace.
The Vikings got as close as 21-19, but Ramos had an ace to make it 23-19, and Taylor Churchfield had a kill to give Baker a set point at 24-20. Baker won the second set, 25-21.
Abrego said the Bulldogs “did everything right” in the second set.
And perhaps just as important, she said, the players had fun.
“Sometimes you’re focusing so hard on trying to win that you forget to enjoy the moment,” Abrego said. “It was nice to see the girls having fun.”
In the third set Baker led 6-3 early thanks in part to a Ramos kill and an ace serve by Jayden Whitford. The teams exchanged the lead twice, and Mazama took the lead for good at 13-12 as part of a 4-point run.
Baker couldn’t get closer than 16-13 as the Vikings went on to win the third set, 25-17.
Mazama never trailed in the fourth set, scoring the first six points before Ramos had a kill for Baker’s first point, and going on to lead 12-3.
The Bulldogs scored two straight but couldn’t sustain the momentum. Mazama’s lead never dipped below nine points as the Vikings closed out the match, 25-14.
Abrego said Baker couldn’t sustain the consistent level of play that led to the win in the second set.
Despite closing the tournament with two losses, Abrego said she was happy with the Bulldogs’ effort in all three matches.
“As a coach you don’t get to coach many groups like this one,” she said. “They made it to the very last day of the season. You can’t go any further than that.”
