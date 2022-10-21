CANYON CITY — The Baker volleyball team managed to do something against Burns on Wednesday, Oct. 19 that no other team had managed against the Hilanders in three weeks.
Unfortunately, that something wasn’t a win.
The Bulldogs did take a set from Burns, a Class 3A power that had won 23 straight matches coming into the nonleague match on a neutral court at Grant Union High School, about midway between Baker City and Burns.
But eventually the Hilanders, 26-3 overall, ran their winning streak to 24 with a 25-7, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19 win. Of Burns’ three losses, one was to Class 6A Sheldon, and one to Class 5A Crater. The Hilanders also lost early in the season to Sisters, a Class 3A rival.
Baker, which finished its second straight perfect season in the Greater Oregon League by sweeping Ontario on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the Baker gym, is 16-5 overall.
The Bulldogs now wait to find out their opponent in a Class 4A playoff game on Oct. 29 in the Baker gym. A win would qualify the Bulldogs for the eight-team state tournament Nov. 4-5 at Springfield High School.
On Wednesday at Grant Union, Burns dominated the first two sets.
But Baker adjusted to the Hilanders’ high level of play, winning the third set 25-23. It was Burns’ first set loss since Sept. 29 at Nyssa, when the Hilanders won in five sets.
The fourth set was also close throughout, but Burns held on for the 25-19 win to close out the match.
