It took almost 2 hours, but Baker finally vanquished Vale in an epic nonleague volleyball match on Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the Baker gym.
Senior Jozie Ramos’ kill was the final point as the Bulldogs rallied from a 2-1 set deficit to beat the Vikings 17-15 in the decisive fifth set.
“The Vale game was very intense, and I was proud of the girls for overcoming their challenges to bring home the win,” Baker coach Ali Abrego said.
Fittingly, the final set, which is played to 15 points rather than 25 as with other sets, was a back and forth affair.
Vale led 4-2 early, but Baker then went on a run to go up 11-7 and force a Vale timeout.
The Vikings promptly scored 4 straight points, and the score was tied at 12, 13 and 14 (to win, a team needs to have a 2-point lead).
Baker took advantage of two straight Vale service errors to set up the concluding kill from Ramos, the reigning Greater Oregon League player of the year.
The Bulldogs forced the fifth set with a strong performance in the fourth.
Baker led 4-0, and extended the lead to 12-6 as Sofia Hanson served several straight points.
Vale staged a minor comeback late, but Baker closed out the set 25-19.
The Vikings broke open the first set with a 7-point run to take an 18-6 lead. They went on to win the first set 25-13.
The Vikings appeared poised to take 2-0 set lead, going ahead 19-17 before Baker rallied.
A Ramos kill cut the lead to 19-18, and Baker scored the next 4 points, with Kaydence Thomas serving, to lead 23-19. Baker went on to win 25-20 and even the match.
Baker led 11-9 in the third set, and forged a tie at 16, before Vale pulled away to win 25-20.
Fruitland match
After a break while Vale played Fruitland, Idaho, Baker returned to the court around 6:30 p.m. to take on the Grizzlies.
Baker led 23-19 in the first set but Fruitland rallied for a 25-23 win.
Baker returned the
favor in the second set, scoring the final 4 points to win 26-24.
But the Grizzlies, who had multiple powerful hitters, won the last two sets, 25-17 and 26-24, to claim the match.
“Fruitland was a very good team,” Abrego said. “Our girls rose to their level of play and delivered a great performance despite being tired.”
The loss to Fruitland was Baker’s first on the young season, dropping the Bulldogs to 4-1.
“I think losing keeps us humble,” Abrego said. “It gives an opportunity to grow. It was a situation where our mistakes cost us the game, not something they did which we couldn’t adapt to. We will be successful, as the kids are motivated and are eager to continue to work.”
In the JV matches, Baker fell to Vale, 25-20, 25-23, 21-25 and 25-21.
Against Fruitland, Baker split the first four sets and led 14-11 in the decisive fifth set, but the Grizzlies won the final 5 points.
In JV2 play, Baker beat Vale, 25-21, 19-25, 15-5, and beat Fruitland, 17-25, 25-24, 15-5.
