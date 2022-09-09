In a marathon volleyball match with enough momentum swings to leave the raucous crowd in the Baker gym a bit dizzy, the Bulldogs finally vanquished the Powder Valley Badgers.
With Baker leading 14-13 in the decisive fifth set on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Badgers couldn’t handle sophomore Ashlyn Dalton’s serve.
As the ball spun harmlessly into the bleachers on the east side of the gym, the Baker student section rose to its feet on the opposite side in a high-decibel tribute to a thrilling match that invigorated the budding competition between two schools that are each other’s nearest rival.
“That was a big mental win for us,” Baker coach Ali Abrego said after a match that lasted more than 2 hours and didn’t finish until after 10 p.m.
It was also an emotional night in the Baker gym.
Both teams donned jerseys with pink to honor Abrego’s mother, Riki Anderson, who died of breast cancer in 2012, a couple months before Abrego, then a senior at Powder Valley, helped lead the Badgers to the Class 1A state volleyball championship.
Thursday was Anderson’s birthday.
Baker’s five-set win — 25-21, 15-25, 17-25, 25-15, 15-13 — avenged a two-set loss to the Badgers in the championship game of a tournament in the Baker gym less than a week earlier, on Sept. 2.
“Powder did a phenomenal job,” Abrego said of her alma mater. “They’re a good team for us to play because they challenge us.”
“It was a special night all around,” Powder Valley coach Marji Lind said. “It was fantastic to see all of the kids, whether on the court or in the stands, just being kids again and getting to interact with each other. There’s nothing better as an adult to watch that.”
Lind was also touched by the tribute to Anderson, who was her volleyball coach.
The win was a testament to Baker’s resilience.
The Bulldogs had to rally from multiple deficits to overcome the Badgers, who have powerful hitters in senior Dallee Jo Bingham, junior Jacey Anderson and freshman Sky Nesser. Powder’s flat, fast serves — sophomore Marli Lind’s in particular — also stymied Baker’s returners.
The Badgers, who had a cheering section nearly as numerous, and at times equally loud as the Bulldogs, started fast, taking an 8-3 lead in the first set and prompting Abrego to call timeout.
But that didn’t slow the Badgers, and Dallee Jo Bingham’s kill boosted their lead to 12-3. Powder Valley’s advantage swelled to 16-4.
Then the momentum shifted.
Baker senior Jozie Ramos, who recorded about every statistic possible, with multiple kills, blocks, digs and service winners, had three kills during a 6-2 run that trimmed Powder’s lead to 18-10.
With Ramos serving, Baker won six straight points to get within 20-17. After Powder won a point, Baker scored three straight and Marji Lind called timeout.
But Baker continued to dominate, and sophomore Taylor Churchfield’s kill gave Baker its first lead, 22-21.
The Bulldogs, with the crowd’s volume increasing with each point, closed out the first set 25-21, winning 21 of the final 26 points.
Abrego said Baker’s monumental rally showed the Bulldogs’ “no quit attitude.”
“Any opportunity when you can come back from 16-4 is tremendous,” she said.
But Baker’s momentum drained away during the 3-minute break before the second set.
After a 6-6 tie early, Powder dominated.
With Nesser serving, the Badgers extended a 9-7 lead to 14-9, and after a Baker side out, Powder scored two straight to lead 16-10 and force a Baker timeout.
The Badger run continued, though, as Lind, whose serves skimmed just over the net, helped Powder score eight straight points to take a commanding 22-10 lead.
Baker had a minor late rally but the Badgers won 25-15 to even the match.
Powder continued to play well in the third set, taking an 8-2 lead.
Ramos served four straight points to get Baker within 9-7, but another Badger run pushed the lead to 16-9.
Baker never got closer than six points thereafter and the Badgers, who finished the set on junior Abby Cox’s service winner, had a 2-1 set lead.
Baker responded by playing its best set.
The Bulldogs never trailed. After Marji Lind called timeout with Baker leading 12-5, the Bulldogs’ advantage never dipped below eight points.
In the decisive fifth set Baker seemed poised to put the Badgers away quickly, leading 5-1.
But the final set was a microcosm of the match.
Powder Valley scored five straight points to lead 6-5. Ramos’ kill tied it at 6, and after Powder led 7-6, Ramos had another kill. That started a 5-0 Baker run that included the match’s longest rally, a battle of kills, digs and saves that lasted longer than a minute.
Lind called timeout with Baker leading 11-7, but Baker scored the next point and, at 12-7, the Bulldogs were just three points from victory.
Powder scored two points to get to 12-8 but Baker scored again to make it 13-8.
The Badgers didn’t flinch.
Anderson’s decisive kill cut Baker’s lead to 13-12. Abrego called timeout but after the break Dallee Jo Bingham had a kill to forge the final tie, at 13.
Powder misplayed a ball to give Baker match point at 14-13, leading to Dalton’s last serve.
Abrego said the match, although it demonstrated Baker’s resolve and composure, also illustrated one of the team’s shortcomings.
“Consistency is something we’re working on,” she said.
Marji Lind said she was impressed with her young team — Dallee Jo Bingham is the only senior — as it responded to the disappointing loss in the first set to win the next two.
“They’ve just got a fighting spirit,” Lind said. “We just don’t ever give up. I think the girls did a great job. It was just our fourth match and they’re playing at that level. You can’t help but be pleased by that.”
Baker swept the two earlier matches against the Badgers.
The Baker JV rebounded from a 25-23 loss in the first set to win three straight, 25-18, 25-17 and 25-23.
Baker’s JV2 won 25-16, 26-24.
The Bulldogs, who improved to 5-2, have the weekend off, returning to action on Tuesday, Sept. 13 with a 5:30 p.m. match at Irrigon.
The Badgers, who suffered their first loss after opening the season with three wins, played host to Cove on Friday, Sept. 9 and traveled to Burns the next day for a tournament.
