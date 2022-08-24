With a senior class leading the way, Baker volleyball coach Ali Abrego is looking to repeat as Greater Oregon League champions and return to the Class 4A state playoffs.

“We will be putting a lean on the majority of the seniors, and we are returning with the player of the year from the 2021 season, Jozie Ramos,” said Abrego, who is starting her third year as head coach. “This senior class has a remarkable work ethic, and is a group of girls that is hard to come by in terms of class, kindness, and character. This group I’ve had for the last three years, and so we are cohesive and have a lot of fun together.”

