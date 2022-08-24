With a senior class leading the way, Baker volleyball coach Ali Abrego is looking to repeat as Greater Oregon League champions and return to the Class 4A state playoffs.
“We will be putting a lean on the majority of the seniors, and we are returning with the player of the year from the 2021 season, Jozie Ramos,” said Abrego, who is starting her third year as head coach. “This senior class has a remarkable work ethic, and is a group of girls that is hard to come by in terms of class, kindness, and character. This group I’ve had for the last three years, and so we are cohesive and have a lot of fun together.”
Ramos will be joined by fellow seniors Taylor Dalton, Makenzie Flanagan and Campbell Vanderwiele, who is recovering from a broken arm sustained in June during summer volleyball.
Seniors Rylee Elms and Macey Moore won’t return to the court for the Bulldogs, but Abrego said she’s excited about the Bulldogs’ prospect for improving on last year’s 10-3 record, which included a 6-0 mark in the GOL and a first-round playoff win over Marshfield.
Baker was eliminated from the playoffs by Philomath.
“Last season was a great season for us, the girls worked really hard and were able to make it to the elite eight, losing our playoff game against Philomath,” Abrego said. “This year the girls are back at it and very eager to show off all of their hard work. They have put in a lot of time and effort over the summer, and I’m excited to see their upcoming success.”
Baker started practice Aug. 15, and the Bulldogs will open the season Thursday, Aug. 25 by playing host to Vale.
The varsity match is set for 6:30 p.m.
In addition to the returning seniors, Baker’s ranks are bolstered by a big turnout of underclassmen — enough, Abrego said, to fill JV and JV2 squads as well.
Sonny Gulick is back as JV and assistant coach, and Jayme Ramos, a BHS graduate, will lead the JV2 team and serve as an assistant.
“Jayme and Sonny run their practices, help foster skill development and ultimately help me make coaching decisions at the varsity level,” Abrego said.
“Sonny and I have been coaching together for a few years now, and have created an awesome dynamic, we are very excited to add Jayme to the mix as she was a standout athlete and Baker alum.”
Other returning varsity players include junior Ryann Paulsen and sophomores Sofia Hanson, Ashlyn Dalton, Lilly Wilson and Taylor Churchfield.
Abrego is in her seventh year as a coach. A 2013 graduate of Powder Valley High School, she was an all-state player in volleyball, basketball and track.
She competed in volleyball and track at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho, from 2013-15.
“I moved back to Eastern Oregon University in 2015, and began coaching La Grande JV2,” Abrego said. “I graduated from EOU in 2017, and took my first teaching job in John Day which began in the fall. I took over the program in 2018, and moved back to Baker in 2020 after finishing my second master’s degree.”
This year Abrego says she wants to focus on helping players keep cool heads during hard matches and intensive game schedules.
“We have added more emphasis on the mental strain of volleyball,” she said.
“I always tell my girls volleyball is 70% mental, 30% physical, and they have to be prepared to fight through pressure situations.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.