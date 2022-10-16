NORTH POWDER — In one sense, the Baker volleyball team’s sweep of Powder Valley on Friday, Oct. 14 didn’t count for much.
But the tears in Baker coach Ali Abrego’s eyes told a very different story.
When the Bulldogs and the Badgers battle it’s never going to be quite a normal match, to be sure.
Abrego is a Powder Valley graduate. In 2012, as a senior, she helped lead the Badgers to the Class 1A state volleyball championship.
But Friday’s match wasn’t merely a return to Abrego’s alma mater.
It was also the day when both teams wore pink jerseys to honor those who have survived breast cancer.
And also those who did not.
Most particularly Riki Anderson, Abrego’s mother.
Anderson died in 2012, just a couple months before Abrego and the Badgers won the state title.
After the Bulldogs had completed the sweep and claimed the season series with Powder Valley, two matches to one, Abrego reflected on the legacy her mother left in North Powder.
“My mom, I don’t even have the words for describing what kind of person she was,” Abrego said. “She was really special.”
Abrego said she’s also gratified to be part of a relatively new, but already intense, rivalry between two schools separated by just 20 miles of Interstate 84.
Despite their proximity, the schools, due to the big gap in enrollment, are in different classifications — Baker in Class 4A, Powder Valley in Class 1A.
Until the past few years the schools rarely competed in any sport.
But the rivalry is escalating, and particularly in volleyball, where both the Bulldogs and Badgers are among the top schools at their respective levels — Baker, 15-4 and ranked third in Class 4A, Powder 20-7 and ranked sixth in Class 1A.
Abrego said that when she was in high school she never played against Baker, and she’s pleased that the two schools are competing annually.
“Two teams playing some of the best volleyball you’ll see,” she said.
The Badgers and Bulldogs certainly have entertained their fans this year.
In their first match, in a tournament at Baker High School on Sept. 2, the Badgers won both sets.
Six days later, also in the Baker gym, the Bulldogs rallied from a 2-1 set deficit to prevail in a thrilling 5-set win. The two teams also donned pink jerseys that night to honor Anderson on her birthday.
Friday’s match at North Powder was the rubber match in the season series, and the Bulldogs played some of their best volleyball of the season, winning 25-23, 25-19 and 25-21.
“Powder is a very, very good team and to sweep a team like that takes a lot of effort and a lot of discipline,” Abrego said. “The kids did a really nice job.”
Although Baker swept the Badgers, Friday’s match had some of the same intensity, including extended rallies, miraculous saves and multiple scoring ties, that made Baker’s 5-set win on Sept. 8 so exciting.
Powder Valley led early in the first set, 3-1 and 6-4, but took its first lead at 7-6. Baker senior Jozie Ramos and sophomore Ashlyn Dalton combined on a block that boosted Baker’s lead to 15-11.
But the Badgers scored the next three points to get within 15-14.
Ramos had a powerful kill, and Powder junior Jacey Anderson — who is Riki Anderson’s daughter and Abrego’s half-sister — answered with her own smash and the Badgers tied it at 16.
Baker led 19-16 but the Badgers rallied again, and when sophomore Marli Lind had a kill on a Baker over pass, the score was tied again at 19.
Powder forged the final tie at 22, but Ramos took over, scoring Baker’s final three points on two kills and a block to close the first set.
Baker mostly dominated the second set. With senior Taylor Dalton serving, Baker extended a 5-3 lead to 12-4. Sophomore Sofia Hanson had a kill to push the lead to 17-7.
Powder rallied to get as close as 21-17, prompting Abrego to call timeout, but the Bulldogs quickly thwarted the Badgers’ comeback bid.
Powder started fast in the third set, leading 6-2, but Baker chipped away at the lead and took its first lead, 9-8, on Hanson’s kill.
Baker led 18-15 but Powder junior Ayla Bingham’s serves — two Baker errors and one ace — brought the Badgers back to an 18-18 tie.
Baker regained the lead at 19-18 when Ramos used one of her favorite plays — pushing the ball to the corner of the court.
Powder freshman Sky Nesser answered with a kill to make it 20-19 Baker, but Bulldog sophomore Kaydence Thomas had a kill, and Hanson a service ace, to extend Baker’s lead to 23-19.
Lind and Anderson each had a kill to get the Badgers to within 23-21, but Ramos had a kill to get to match point.
Taylor Dalton’s serve hit the net and dropped on Powder’s side for a match-winning ace.
Friday’s match ended the regular season for the Badgers, who now prepare for the district playoffs Saturday, Oct. 22 at Baker High School.
Baker has two more regular season matches — playing host to Ontario in the Greater Oregon League final, Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the BHS gym, and Wednesday, Oct. 19 against Burns at Grant Union High School.
Baker will host a first-round playoff match, likely on Oct. 29.
Baker won all three matches Friday at North Powder.
The Bulldogs won the JV match, 25-18, 25-19, and prevailed in the JV2 match, 25-18, 25-19.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.