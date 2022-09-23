PENDLETON — Ashlyn Dalton’s spike bounced off the Bucks’ blockers hands, and as the volleyball landed harmlessly on the hardwood, Baker players leaped from the bench and the bleachers to celebrate.
Dalton’s kill completed the Bulldogs’ three-set sweep of their new Greater Oregon League rival on Thursday evening, Sept. 22 in the Pendleton gym.
Set scores were 25-17, 25-11 and 25-20.
Baker never trailed in a dominating performance that boosted the Bulldogs’ league record to 2-0 (10-2 overall) and impressed coach Ali Abrego in several ways.
“That was a very, very good showing for us,” Abrego said a few minutes after the match-winning point. “We had a lot of energy.”
And they had it despite an unusually hectic week when the Bulldogs amassed a lot of miles, with four matches, all in distant gyms.
Baker controlled the Bucks just a day after traveling to Homedale, Idaho, for a pair of matches, a two-set win over Homedale and a two-set loss to Cole Valley Christian.
And on Monday, Sept. 19, Baker went to Nyssa, rallying from a two-set deficit to win in five sets.
Monday’s and Wednesday’s matches were nonleague.
Abrego said Thursday’s trip to Pendleton was a different sort of challenge — Baker’s second league match, and the first against the previously Class 5A Bucks, who dropped to the Class 4A Greater Oregon League this year.
“We really wanted to come out and set the tone for how the league season is going to go,” Abrego said.
Baker seemed unaffected by the pressure or by the boisterous Pendleton student section, which at times greeted each Bulldog serve with a volley of barks.
Baker took early leads in each set, a trend that Abrego said was key.
“We didn’t give away very many points tonight,” she said. “We created momentum and capitalized off their errors.”
After leading 4-0 in the first set, Baker never let Pendleton get within four points.
The Bucks cut the lead to 12-8 but Baker responded with a 7-1 run, culminated by senior Jozie Ramos’ block, followed by a kill from the back row to give Baker a 19-9 lead.
Baker was even more dominant in the second set, racing to a 10-3 lead and cruising from there.
The third set seemed destined to follow the same progression, with the Bulldogs scoring the first five points.
But this time Pendleton rallied.
The Bucks narrowed Baker’s lead to 8-6. An ace serve from Baker sophomore Taylor Churchfield prompted a Pendleton timeout, but Baker extended the run and led 22-13.
The Bucks then had their best run, scoring five straight points to get within 22-18. Abrego called timeout, but Pendleton scored the next two points, closing to 22-20 and giving the home crowd optimism that the match might be extended to a fourth set.
But Baker quickly vanquished that hope, scoring the final three points.
In Thursday’s other matches, the Baker JV team beat Pendleton in three sets, 25-10, 22-25 and 15-11. Baker’s JV2 team also swept the Bucks, 25-18, 25-16.
Busy week for Bulldogs
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Baker traveled to Homedale, Idaho, for a pair of matches, against Homedale and then against Cole Valley Christian, a private school in Meridian, Idaho.
Baker opened with a dominating win over host Homedale, 25-15, 25-9.
“The scores do not reflect the amount of energy our girls brought out on the court,” Baker coach Ali Abrego said. “They were electric and cohesive, something that we have been working very hard on.”
“Playing teams from out of state always adds tension, and the pressure to win,” Abrego said. “The girls did not let this affect them, and they went out and gave a strong performance. They had fun, which is something we sometimes forget to do in the midst of our hard work.”
Abrego said the win over Homedale bolstered the Bulldogs’ morale.
“I was very pleased to see them focus on the little things, and of course holding a team to single digits is no easy feat,” she said.
The second match, against Cole Valley, was much more competitive.
And although the Chargers won both sets, 26-24, 25-22, Abrego said she believes the defeat was actually beneficial.
“I think this loss helped our girls mentally,” she said. “These were both very close games where the girls battled until the very end as you can see based on the scores. Cole Valley was a tough team, they had some big swings and were defensively sound.”
Abrego said Baker displayed some of the attributes that carried the Bulldogs to the win over Homedale, just not as consistently.
“It was not that we played bad, we just could’ve been better,” she said. “The energy from the previous game only came out in streaks, instead of the whole time. The pressure to always ‘win’ is an unnecessary stressor for our girls.
“Losing is never fun, but it definitely opens a door for growth,” Abrego said. “I talk to my girls all the time about winning and losing the same, with class. I thought we did a good job of that (Wednesday).”
Baker’s JV and JV2 teams played Homedale and Cole Valley in the Baker gym on Wednesday evening.
Baker’s JV lost to Cole Valley in three sets, 25-11, 15-25, 15-6, and beat Homedale, 25-21, 25-21.
The JV2 team lost to Cole Valley, 25-16, 25-22, and lost to Homedale, 25-20, 25-15.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.