Baker’s volleyball team won its second straight match on Saturday, March 27, sweeping the Ontario Tigers in the Baker gym to improve to 3-5 on the season.
Baker won 25-16, 25-22 and 25-16.
“I am super proud of them. We had some absences with spring break and the girls adapted very well and played composed and strong,” coach Ali Abrego said.
Abrego said the consecutive wins — Baker swept Nyssa on March 15 — gives the Bulldogs a confidence boost as they prepare for a busy week with four matches in five days.
“Oh, it was crucial. A good momentum shift going into this loaded week,” Abrego said.
She hopes the final stretch of this pandemic-shortened season will be beneficial for her players.
“I hope that they can gain a sense of working as a cohesive unit, and really find value out of a weird season,” Abrego said.
Baker’s schedule this week includes:
• Tonight at La Grande, 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, against unbeaten Powder Valley in the Baker gym, 6:30 p.m.
• Friday, April 2, against Vale in the Baker gym, 6 p.m.
• Saturday, April 3, at Nyssa, 1 p.m. PDT.
Baker finishes its season on April 5 at Burns.
