The Baker volleyball team is one win from advancing to the Class 4A state tournament, and to get there the Bulldogs will have to avenge the loss that kept them out of last year's tournament.
For the second straight year, the Philomath Warriors will travel across the state to the Baker gym.
On Nov. 2, 2021, Philomath swept the Bulldogs in a playoff match, ending Baker's season. Philomath went on to win the state championship.
The Warriors lost six seniors to graduation from that team, including their top hitter, setter and libero.
The Bulldogs' rematch with the warriors Warriors is set for Saturday, Oct. 29 with a berth in the eight-team state tournament, set for Nov. 4-5 at Springfield High School. The time for Saturday's match had not been set before press time on Wednesday.
Buell Gonzales Jr., Baker athletic director, said he will be working with Brad Dunten, athletic director at Powder Valley, to try to coordinate timing of matches should the Badgers beat Perrydale on Wednesday evening, in which case Powder would host another playoff match, also on Saturday. The goal is to avoid having the Baker and Powder matches overlap, giving fans a chance to watch both.
Baker, 16-5 overall and 6-0 in the Greater Oregon League, and Philomath, 16-8 overall, 6-4 in the Oregon West Conference, don't have any common opponents this season.
The closest comparisons, albeit not direct, might be La Grande and Stayton.
Philomath split its two matches with Stayton, winning 3-0 and losing 3-0. Stayton lost in straight sets to La Grande in a play-in match on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Baker beat La Grande in all three of their meetings this season, 2-0, 3-1 and 3-1.
If Baker beats Philomath, the Bulldogs would play the winner of the Hidden Valley-Tillamook match in the state tournament, Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 a.m.
Tillamook, 15-4 overall and 12-0 in the Cowapa League, is ranked fourth in the state. Baker is ranked fifth.
