The Baker volleyball team was not satisfied with merely making it to the Class 4A state tournament.
The Bulldogs played like a team with higher aspirations, rallying from a slow start to win three straight sets in a four-set victory over Tillamook in a quarterfinal match Friday morning, Nov. 4 at Springfield High School, 21-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-18.
“That was a lot of fun,” Baker coach Ali Abrego said. “Stressful, but fun.”
Baker will played top-seeded Marshfield in a semifinal Friday at 6:30 p.m. Marshfield had to rally from a 2-1 set deficit against Crook County in the other early quarterfinal Friday.
Baker relied as much on its mental toughness as its physical prowess in dispatching the Cheesemakers.
The Bulldogs showed their resolve even in the first set despite losing 25-21.
Abrego said Baker had a good warm up period and started the match “with a lot of energy.”
“But when the whistle blew you could see the nerves settling in,” she said.
After Tillamook went ahead 13-7, Baker rallied to get as close as 14-13. Then, after the Cheesemakers forged ahead 21-17, Baker senior Jozie Ramos, the reigning Greater Oregon League player of the year, served three straight aces to tie the score at 21 and prompt a Tillamook timeout.
But the Cheesemakers scored the final four points to take a 1-0 set lead.
Tillamook seem poised to take control of the match in the second set, going up 13-9, but Baker then shifted the momentum with a 7-1 run.
Ramos had a kill to get the Bulldogs to within 14-13, and another kill on an over pass to put Baker up 16-14 and force a Tillamook timeout.
The Cheesemakers rallied to lead 23-19, and Baker was 2 points away from a 2-0 set deficit.
But the Bulldogs didn’t panic in what turned out to be the most thrilling sequence of the match, and the key turning point.
“I told them, are we going to bounce back or are we going to throw in the towel,” Abrego said.
Baker answered that question quickly and definitely, scoring 5 straight points, the last on Ashlyn Dalton’s ace serve, to make it set point at 24-23.
Tillamook then had a set point at 25-24, but Sofia Hanson’s ace gave Baker a second set point at 26-25.
Tillamook forced one final tie, at 26, before Ramos’ kill gave Baker its third set point at 27-26. A Tillamook attack error gave Baker the 28-26 win, evening the match at one set each.
The come-from-behind win energized Baker, and Tillamook couldn’t match the Bulldogs’ play in the final two sets.
Hanson had a strong third set, with multiple kills, as Baker never trailed after Tillamook scored the first point.
Taylor Dalton’s ace gave Baker a 20-13 lead. Tillamook rallied but couldn’t get closer than 4 points.
Baker dominated the third set, scoring the first 5 points and leading by as much as 16-4, on Ramos’ second straight ace, before the Cheesemakers had a minor rally late to get within 24-18.
Abrego said the Bulldogs were excited about fulfilling another of the goals they set for themselves in August when practice started.
“I think they’re really proud of themselves,” she said.
But not too proud.
”I also think they’re eager for this evening and ready to play again,” she said. “This is the game we’ve been preparing for.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.