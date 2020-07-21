Baker’s two summer baseball teams, one for ages 16 and under and one for 17- and 18-year-olds, took three of four games over the weekend.
16U team sweeps doubleheader
The 16 and under team had a strong offensive performance Friday in a doubleheader against Hermiston at the Baker Sports Complex, amassing 30 runs in the 15-0, 15-5 sweep.
In game one, incoming freshman Hudson Spike and junior Cody Skidgel combined to shut out Hermiston in the 5-inning win. Spike threw the first four innings and Skidgel got the final three outs.
Defensively, incoming eighth-grader Jaxon Logsdon caught the entire game and was able to throw out a couple of runners attempting to steal.
Baker’s offensive momentum continued in the second game.
Incoming junior Silas Carter hit a home run and also made great defensive plays at second base.
Freshman Paul Hobson also homered for the Brewers.
18U team splits with Pendleton
On Saturday, the 18 and under team traveled to Pendleton to face the Buckaroos.
The first game was close throughout, with the score tied at 7 after three innings.
Key hits by recent graduate Sam McCauley and incoming senior Logan McCluskey gave Baker a late 13-12 lead, and senior Mason Van Arsdall, pitching in relief, closed out Pendleton to preserve the win.
In the nightcap Baker trailed by only one run until the Buckaroos scored six runs in the fifth inning. Baker’s rally fell short in a 9-4 loss.
Baker’s 16U team travels to Pendleton Tuesday for a doubleheader and then returns to Baker for another twinbill against Enterprise Friday at the Sports Complex. Both doubleheaders start at 5 p.m.
The 18U team will play host to Hermiston on Wednesday for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m., and then travel to The Dalles Saturday for another doubleheader.
