Baker City Herald
PENDLETON — Baker’s boys wrestling team gave itself a nice early Christmas present by finishing first out of 15 teams at the Rollin Schimmel Memorial tournament on Dec. 22.
Baker had four individual champions, and one of those, senior Jaden Martin at 285 pounds, was named the tournament’s outstanding wrestler.
“We feel like we have just woken a sleeping giant,” Baker coach Brandon Young said of the Bulldogs’ performance. “Now we just have to believe it and keep pushing forward.”
Baker amassed 252 points to easily outdistance second-place Burns, with 184.
Young emphasized the team effort that brought Baker first place in the team standings.
The Bulldogs had one wrestler in the top four in 10 weight classes.
“This was also the first tournament we were allowed to have two scorers per weight class and the extra depth that our team has this year really added to the team points,” Young said.
In addition to Martin, Baker’s other individual champions were fellow seniors Gavin Stone at 152 pounds, Alex Ritter at 220 and Gauge Bloomer at 195.
Young said Stone competed in one of the toughest classes at the tournament.
“Gavin had to work for it every match,” Young said.
Stone defeated Wyatt Maffey of Sisters 7-5 in the championship match, gaining a measure of revenge for a couple of losses to Maffey last year.
“It was nice to see Gavin go out there with intensity and wrestle his match, rather than worry about what the other guy might do,” Young said.
Bloomer, a defending state champion, continued to dominate most of his opponents, Young said.
Bloomer pinned Nyssa’s Alec Carey in the final match.
Ritter wrestled three Ontario opponents out of his four matches, including two state qualifiers from last season. He defeated Ontario’s Manny Ramirez in the finals.
“Alex is wrestling really tough right now,” Young said.
Martin pinned Pendleton’s Jacob Griffin, one of the top Class 5A wrestlers in the state, in the championship match.
“It’s not often that you will see a heavyweight get voted outstanding wrestler of the tournament, but that is exactly what Jaden Martin did as he pinned all of his opponents,” Young said.
Another Baker senior, Adrian Allen, finished fourth at 182 pounds, losing by fall to Madras’ Reece White in the finals.
Baker’s other wrestlers at 182 pounds also had great tournaments, Young said, with Cody Eskew placing third, Connor Jensen fourth, Ethan Morgan fifth and Jacob Mills seventh.
Other Baker individual results:
• Marcus Chamberlain, sophomore, 2-1, third, 106 pounds.
• Aldo Duran, freshman, 2-1, third, 120
• Riley Martin, sophomore, 2-1, third, 132
• Joey Duncan, sophomore, 2-2, fourth, 113
• River Clark, junior, 0-2, fourth, 120
• Cole Hester, sophomore, 2-2, fourth, 138
• Sage Darlington, sophomore, 2-2, 126
• Michael Endersby, freshman, 1-3, 126
• Samuel Nelson, freshman, 1-2, 132
• Ben Coburn, sophomore, 2-2, 160
• Ryan Brown, junior, 2-2, 170
• Billy Kargianis, senior, 0-03, 220
• Russell Walden, sophomore, 2-2, 220
After Christmas, Baker headed south to the Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno, Nevada, today and Wednesday, Dec. 29.
The varsity girls and JV boys will compete Dec. 30 at Boardman.
