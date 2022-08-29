Baker’s volleyball team remained unbeaten by winning the championship at the Hanna Cashell Memorial Tournament in La Grande on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The Bulldogs swept multiple opponents in pool play then beat La Grande and Imbler in bracket play, winning both matches 2 sets to 0, to claim the title.
“We played well overall yesterday,” Baker coach Ali Abrego said on Sunday, Aug. 27.
Baker opened the season by beating Nyssa 3-0 on Thursday, Aug. 25 in the Baker gym.
Abrego said she was especially pleased with the Bulldogs’ performance on Saturday against La Grande, a Greater Oregon League opponent.
“La Grande made a good effort,” she said. “We typically have a mental block when we play La Grande, and I was glad to see us rise above that to become victorious.”
“We had some great hustle plays, overall,” Abrego said. “Everyone worked until the very end of the day which can be hard when you’re working hard, and are tired.”
Although Baker’s wins in pool play don’t count toward rankings by the Oregon School Activities Association, the Bulldogs’ wins over La Grande and Imbler do count, Abrego said.
Baker returns to its home court Tuesday, Aug. 30 with nonleague matches against Fruitland, Idaho, and Vale.
The Baker JV team also won the championship at the Hanna Cashell Memorial Tournament on Saturday.
Baker went 7-1 in pool play, its only loss against La Grande. Baker beat Imbler, Union, Nyssa, Mac-Hi, Ontario and the Baker and La Grande JV2 teams.
The Bulldogs avenged the loss to La Grande by winning two straight sets over the Tigers in the championship match.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Breaking news as it develops, sent straight to your inbox
Start your day with the top headlines
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.