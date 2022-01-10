NAMPA, Idaho — Baker wrestlers competed at one of the bigger tournaments of the year, the Rollie Lane Invitational, on Friday, Jan. 7, and Saturday, Jan. 8.
The Baker boys amassed 38 points to place 47th out of about 80 teams.
The Baker girls placed 36th out of 50 teams with 13 team points.
The two-day event attracted teams from Oregon, Idaho, Washington and Montana.
“The Rollie Lane was as tough as I have ever seen it,” Baker coach Brandon Young said. “The first round was a tough one for us, and after that we seemed to compete better, but we had some tough draws and wrestled a lot of the top kids in the first two rounds of the tournament. I think we were a little nervous going into a big tournament and a big venue at the Nampa Idaho Center."
In the boys event, Gavin Stone, Gauge Bloomer and Jaden Martin all earned points for Baker, and all came close to placing, Young said.
Martin wrestled Miguel Perez of Caldwell, Idaho. They had wrestled earlier in the season, with Perez winning by fall. At Rollie Lane, the two were tied at 1 going into the final round, and Perez won with a takedown in the final seconds.
Aldo Duran lost 4-3 in an exciting match to Cole Currin of Kuna, Idaho, the number two seed in the tournament.
"Aldo just has a couple little things we need to fix and he is going to make a run at a state title as a freshman," Young said.
Baker had three girls compete, and all went 1-2.
Sarah Plummer was close to pinning her opponent, Zoe Fries of Kuna, but Fries was able to roll Plummer to her back and get the pin. Fries placed third.
"Sarah was wrestling at a very high level in only her second season of wrestling," Young said.
He said the Rollie Lane tournament will help prepare the Bulldogs for the rest of the season.
"It's good for us to wrestle kids at the highest level as it points out little things that each individual on the team needs to work on," Young said. "This was our largest and toughest match of the year. Hopefully we can take the intensity from Rollie Lane to practice and the Oregon Classic this weekend."
The Baker boys will compete in the Oregon Classic, the state dual tournament in Redmond, on Friday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 15.
The Baker girls will compete in the Jaybird Invitational on Friday, Jan. 14, at Columbia High School in Nampa.
Baker boys individual results
• Joey Duncan, 106 pounds, 1-2
• Marcus Chamberlain, 106, 2-2, 4 points
• Aldo Duran, 113, 2-2, 3 points
• River Clark, 120, 0-2
• Samuel Nelson, 126, 0-2
• Sage Darlington, 126, 0-2
• Riley Martin, 132, 0-2
• Cole Hester, 132, 1-2
• Gavin Stone, 145, 3-2, 7 points
• Ben Coburn, 152, 0-2
• Ryan Brown, 160, 0-2
• Adrian Allen, 182, 2-2, 3 points
• Gauge Bloomer, 195, 5-2, 13 points
• Russell Walden, 220, 2-2
• Jaden Martin, 285, 3-2, 8 points
Baker girls individual results
• Lilly Collins, 132, 1-2, 3 points
• Sarah Plummer, 145, 1-2, 6 points
• Sheylin Karolski, 160, 1-2, 4 points
