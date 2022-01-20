Baker wrestling coach Brandon Young wasn’t going to underestimate Nyssa.
Not even when the other Bulldog squad was coming into a dual on Wednesday, Jan. 19, in the Baker gym with a depleted team.
“We knew their lineup was down tonight, and we warned our pack, ‘What does a wild animal do when it’s wounded? It fights, it gets mean.’ And that is exactly what the Nyssa Bulldogs brought tonight,” Young said. “Our guys did not underestimate them and got the job done.”
With Nyssa forced for forfeit at 106, 113 120 and 195 pounds, Baker won 52-23.
Young said he had hoped to have the matches during a school assembly starting at 2 p.m., but with the COVID-19 situation that wasn’t possible.
Wrestling started at 5 p.m.
“Next year we get to go to their house, hopefully we get to do it during their assembly like we had planned here,” Young said.
Russell Walden got Baker started at 220 pounds facing off against Nyssa’s Jesse Aragon, one of the team’s top wrestlers.
“Russell canceled a decent shot from Aragon and after that Aragon was able to get the takedown and the pin,” Young said.
Jaden Martin gave Baker its first points with a first-round pin of Kody Van Meter in the heavyweight match.
At 126 pounds, Cole Hester defeated Gabriel Ortega, 12-4, and then Samuel Nelson won by fall over Benjamin Mardock in a match that Young described as a “real slugfest.”
Young said Riley Martin, wrestling at 138 pounds, “took on the challenge head on” and “was relentless in his pursuit” in his 6-2 decision over Martin Mendez.
“Our young guys from 126 to 138 kept working hard and came away with some wins where the matches were pretty close,” Young said.
At 145 pounds, Baker senior Gavin Stone pinned Porter Carlton in the first round.
“He is really starting to look like a wrestling machine,” Young said of Stone. “He is so dedicated and continues to fine tune his skills.”
At 152 pounds, Baker’s Ben Coburn took on Ashton Wilson.
“He refused to give up and was able to avoid being pinned, which ended up in a technical fall, worth five team points for Nyssa, and saved us one team point,” Young said. “Ben has such a great work ethic, he never stops trying.”
Christian Mardock pinned Baker’s Ryan Brown at 160 pounds.
At 170, Baker’s Cody Eskew was tied at 0 with Orlando Perfecto going into the third period, but Eskew got an escape and then a takedown to win 3-0.
In the 182-pound match, Baker’s Adrian Allen wrestled Alec Carey, whom Young described as “one of the biggest 182-pounders we have seen. Adrian fought hard, but Carey earned the fall.”
Gauge Bloomer won by forfeit at 195 pounds, but he wrestled an exhibition against Aragon, Nyssa’s 220-pounder.
“Bloomer got the first takedown in the first period and then Aragon got an escape,” Younger said. “Aragon chose down in the second period and Bloomer was able to ride him out and really wear him down. Bloomer hit an explosive standup and earned his one-point escape, then earned a takedown to a fall.”
There were several other exhibition matches for some of Baker’s less-experienced wrestlers, both boys and girls, including:
• Michael Endersby, 126 pounds, def. Ian Esplin, 10-6.
• Sage Darlington, 126 pounds, lost to William Savage, 10-6.
• River Clark, 126 pounds, lost to William Savage, 2-0.
• Lilly Collins, 138 pounds, lost by fall to Hailie Ballou.
• Sarah Plummer, 145 pounds, lost by fall to Hailie Ballou.
• Julian Garcia, 145 pounds, lost by fall to Glen Hartley.
• Sarah Plummer, 145 pounds, won by fall over Abigail Mardock.
• Ethan Morgan, 182 pounds, lost to Orlando Perfecto, 10-1.
Baker’s busy week continued on Thursday, Jan. 20, when the Bulldogs traveled to Milton-Freewater for a dual with Mac-Hi.
Baker will return to the road on Saturday, Jan. 22, for a tournament in John Day.
