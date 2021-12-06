Baker High School wrestlers had a busy start to the season with events Friday at Enterprise and Saturday at BHS.
On Friday, the Baker JV squad placed second at the Enterprise Kickoff tournament, which also included girls competition.
Senior Alex Ritter and sophomore Russell Walden both pinned all of their opponents as they returned to wrestling after missing the past two seasons, Baker coach Brandon Young said.
Baker had 103 points to finish behind Riverside, with 157.5 points. Irrigon was third at 101.
Individual results for Baker:
• Alex Ritter, senior, 3-0, 1st, 220 pounds
• Russell Walden, sophomore, 5-0, 1st, 285 pounds
• Lilly Collins, freshman, 3-1, 2nd, 135 pounds
• Sarah Plummer, senior, 2-1, 2nd, 155 pounds
• Ethan Morgan, freshman, 2-1, 2nd, 182 pounds
• Jacob Mills, junior, 2-1, 2nd, 195 pounds
• Samuel Nelson, freshman, 2-2, 4th, 132 pounds
• Alena Hills, freshman, 0-2, 115 pounds
• Michael Endersby, freshman, 0-2, 126 pounds
• William Brown, junior, 0-2, 138 pounds
• Julian Garcia, freshman, 0-2, 145 pounds
• Sheylin Karolski, freshman, 0-2, 155 pounds
• Ben Coburn, sophomore, 0-2, 160 pounds
• Ryan Brown, junior, 1-2, 170 pounds
• Tristan Mulkey, freshman, 0-2, 182 pounds
• Billy Kargianis, senior, 0-2, 220 pounds
Saturday at BHS
Action started in the morning with the inaugural Baker Duals tournament, with five teams including Grant Union, Imbler, and Nampa Christian/Garden Valley.
There was also a kids tournament in the afternoon, with teams from Baker, John Day and Union competing.
“It was quite larger than we expected,” Young said. “Pretty awesome to see kids wrestling everywhere at BHS. It was a great day of wrestling. Thank you to everyone that helped out and those that came and supported us.”
Baker’s varsity won duals against Grant Union (60-18), Imbler (60-18) and Nampa Christian/Garden Valley (63-15).
The Baker JV beat Imbler 48-18, Grant Union 42-24, and lost to Nampa Christian/Garden Valley, 38-27.
Young thanked Mark Boothby, a BHS graduate and former wrestler, for bringing his Nampa Christian team to compete at his alma mater.
In the duals competition, several Baker wrestlers went undefeated:
• Aldo Duran, freshman, 4-0, 120 pounds
• Sage Darlington, sophomore, 4-0, 126 pounds
• Gavin Stone, senior, 4-0, 160 pounds
• Adrian Allen, senior, 4-0, 182 pounds
• Gauge Bloomer, senior, 4-0, 195 pounds
• Alex Ritter, senior, 4-0, 220 pounds
• Jaden Martin, senior, 4-0, 285 pounds
The girls competed in a round robin format.
Freshman Lilly Collins won both of her matches to finish first at 140 pounds.
Senior Sarah Plummer won all three of her matches at 155 pounds to finish first, and freshman Sheylin Karolski went 1-2 to finish in third place at 155 pounds.
Intrasquad results
Saturday evening featured Baker’s annual intrasquad tournament, with Team Jaden Martin topping Team Gauge Bloomer, 79-29.
• Julian Garcia won by technical fall over Andrew Gardner
• Jimmy Sullivan won by fall over William Brown
• Cole Hester won by fall over Troy Bennett
• Graison Stone won by technical fall over Ryan Brown
• Jayden Clark won by fall over Russell Walden
• Sarah Plummer won by fall over Lilly Collins
• Marcus Chamberlain won by fall over Joey Duncan
• Aldo Duran won by fall over River Clark
• Riley Martin won by major decision 20-9 over Troy Bennett
• Julian Garcia won 10-7 over Michael Endersby
• Cole Hester won by fall over Jimmy Sullivan
• Ben Coburn won by fall over William Brown
• Gavin Stone won by fall over Paul Still
• Ethan Morgan won by fall over Ryan Brown
• Billy Kargianis won by fall over Tristan Mulkey
• Jayden Clark won by fall over Jacob Mills
• Alex Ritter won by fall over Adrian Allen
• Sarah Plummer won by fall over Sheylin Karolski
• Jaden Martin won by fall over Gauge Bloomer
Baker will travel to Nampa, Idaho, on Wednesday, Dec. 8 to take on Columbia and Vallivue, with matches starting at 5 p.m. PST.
