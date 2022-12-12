The Baker/Powder Valley girls and boys wrestling teams had a busy weekend, with the boys competing in the Calhoun Classic at Nyssa Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10, and the girls in the Safeway Girls Bucket Classic in La Grande on Saturday.

The girls placed sixth in the team standings with 136 points. Columbia High School of Nampa, Idaho, won the team title with 241 points.

