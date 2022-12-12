The Baker/Powder Valley girls and boys wrestling teams had a busy weekend, with the boys competing in the Calhoun Classic at Nyssa Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10, and the girls in the Safeway Girls Bucket Classic in La Grande on Saturday.
The girls placed sixth in the team standings with 136 points. Columbia High School of Nampa, Idaho, won the team title with 241 points.
The Bulldog boys placed 11th out of 20 schools with 65 points, just one point short of making the top 10.
Girls at Safeway Girls Bucket Classic
“This week we focused on improving a few specific things in the practice room,” Baker coach Josh Anderson said. “We made great strides on those things and it showed on the tournament on Saturday. The team as a whole improved on the things we worked on.
“We have also been focusing on academic achievement and the importance of being a good student, being respectful of others, staff, friends, family, etc.,” Anderson said. “We have a great group of girls and they are working hard and eager to learn. It’s fun to see their improvements in wrestling and life.”
On Dec. 6 the girls team participated in a clinic offered by the Eastern Oregon University women’s wrestling team and coach Walt Anderson. Anderson and EOU wrestlers Erin Redford and Kaylee Moore came to Baker City to donate their time to teach the Bulldogs skills and techniques as well as life lessons.
“This was an amazing opportunity for our girls to see such positive and uplifting role models and to have them share their passion for the sport,” Josh Anderson said.
Alena Hills, 110 and 115 pounds, 7th
• Championship quarterfinal: Lost to Denisse Romero, Columbia, by fall (3:48).
• Consolation round 2: Lost to Arianna Flores, Madras, 8-0.
• 7th place: Def. Nicolette Erwen, Madras, by fall (1:59).
Kylie Martin, 110 and 115, 4th
• Championship round 1: Def. Larkin Sanders, Union, by fall (1:12).
• Championship quarterfinal: Def. Nicolette Erwen, Madras, by fall (3:17).
• Championship semifinal: Lost to Brooklyn Lanningham, Columbia, by fall (36 seconds).
• 3rd place: Lost to Denisse Romero, Columbia, by fall (4:20).
McKay Anderson, 130 and 135, 6th
• Championship round 1: Def. Brooke Ostedorf, Eatonville, by fall (2:38).
• Championship quarterfinal: Lost to Aliyah Alhilla, Weiser, by fall (5:39).
• Consolation round 2: Def. Sunny Valle, Echo, by fall (1:10).
• 5th place: Lost to Paige Allen, La Grande, by fall (2:36).
Lilly Collins, 140 and 145, 9th
• Championship round 1: Lost to Taylor Meredith, Lake City, by fall (2:29).
Julianna Sandberg, 155, 7th
• Championship quarterfinal: Lost to Hallie Campbell, Columbia, by fall (1:47).
• Consolation round 1: Lost to Kaitlin Brock, La Grande, by fall (1:41).
Marli Lind, 170, 5th
• Championship semifinal: Lost to Jordynn LeBeau, Eagle, by fall (2:18).
• Consolation semifinal: Lost to Rowena Yandell, Estacada, by medical forfeit.
• 5th place: Def. Aliya Lenox, La Grande, by forfeit.
Madison Meyer, 190, 2nd
• Championship semifinal: Def. Kallin Burgess, La Grande, by fall (57 seconds).
• Championship match: Lost to Reece Woods, Eagle, by fall (32 seconds).
Boys at Calhoun Classic
Although snowy roads resulted in many sporting events being canceled, including Baker girls and boys basketball games, the wrestling team managed to take an alternate route to Nyssa, coach Jeris Stephens said.
‘We didn’t win a whole of matches the first day, but the second day we battled back,” he said.
Cade Lind placed third at 220 pounds, and Joey Duncan (106 pounds) and Aldo Duran (120) both finished fourth.
Stephens credited assistant coach Nick Blair for helping him keep track of Bulldog wrestlers. With both varsity and JV wrestlers in action, “there were times we literally had three kids wrestling at the same time,” Stephens said.
Joey Duncan, 106 pounds, 1-2, 4th
• Championship quarterfinal: Lost to Braden Griffith, Fruitland, 10-6.
• Consolation semifinal: Def Ethan Chase, Payette, by fall (9 seconds)
• 3rd place: Lost to Trell McFarlane, Homedale, 11-2. 120
Aldo Duran, 120, 4-2, 4th
• Championship round 2: Def. Isaac Duarte, Vallivue, 8-3.
• Championship quarterfinal: Lost to Kolton Farrow, Fruitland, 8-0.
• Consolation round 4: Def. Noyd Monroe, Kuna, 5-0.
• Consolation round 5: Def. Garbriel Ortega, Nyssa, by fall (4:22).
• Consolation semifinal: Def. Ashten Beverlin, Middleton, by fall (4:25).
• 3rd place: Lost to Kolton Farrow, Fruitland, by fall (2:32).
River Clark, 120, 0-2
• Championship round 2: Lost to John Spilotros, McCall-Donnelly, by fall (2:54).
• Consolation round 3: Lost to Gabriel Ortega, Nyssa, by fall (1:56).
Nolan Briels, 126, 0-2
• Championship round 2: Lost to Hunter Bidiman, Caldwell, by fall (55 seconds).
• Consolation round 3: Lost to Carson Alder, Emmett, 8-4.
Sage Darlington, 132, 0-2
• Championship round 2: Lost to Keven Martinez, Vallivue), by fall (20 seconds).
• Consolation round 3: Lost to Walker Gunnell, Middleton, 7-3.
Daniel Maldonado, 138, 0-2
• Championship round 2: Lost to Hunter Maher, Middleton, by fall (1:35).
• Consolation round 4: Lost to Boone McMillian, Emmett, by fall (2:14).
Riley Martin, 145, 3-2
• Championship round 2: Def. Michael Martinez, Payette, by fall (3:59).
• Championship quarterfinal: Lost to Fisher Hill, Boise, 12-0.
• Consolation round 4: Def. Paul Agenbroad, Vallivue, 3-2.
• Consolation round 5: Def. Jimmy Sullivan, Baker, by fall (2:25).
• Consolation semifinal: Lost to Callen Conklin, Emmett, 6-0.
Jimmy Sullivan, 145, 1-2
• Championship quarterfinal: Lost to Kaden MacKenzie, Fruitland, by fall (37 seconds).
• Consolation round 4: Def. Louis Jules, Baker, by fall (32 seconds).
• Consolation round 5: Lost to Riley Martin, Baker, by fall (2:25).
Louis Jules, 145, 0-2
• Championship round 2: Lost to Callen Conklin, Emmett, by fall (1:36).
• Consolation round 4: Lost to Jimmy Sullivan, Baker, by fall (32 seconds).
Ben Coburn, 160, 0-2
• Championship round 2: Lost to Evan Weber, Parma, by fall (1:00).
• Consolation round 3: Lost to Jack Sorensen, Boise, 8-0.
Graison Stone, 170, 2-2
• Championship round 2: Lost to Benjamin Miller, Boise, by fall (3:26).
• Consolation round 3: Won by forfeit over Christian Langdon, Nampa Christian.
• Consolation round 4: Def. Christian Bunn, Nyssa, by fall (2:06).
• Consolation round 5: Lost to Jonathan Burrell, Vallivue, by fall (1:55).
Ryan Brown, 170, 1-2
• Championship round 2: Lost to Treven Hokland, Middleton, by fall (2:31).
• Consolation round 4: Def. Jesse Espinoza, Middleton, 5-4.
• Consolation round 5: Lost to Kase Schaffeld, Vale, by fall (1:41).
Jacob Mills, 195, 0-2
• Championship round 2: Lost to Tommy Ishida, Ontario, by fall (2:52).
•Consolation round 4: Lost to Will Wise, Middleton, by fall (2:59).
Cade Lind, 220, 4-1, 3rd
• Championship round 2: Lost to Cash Weeks, Middleton, 9-4.
• Consolation round 4: Def. Ayden Taylor, Parma, by fall (1:22).
• Consolation round 5: Won by forfeit over Jayden Clark, Baker.
• Consolation semifinal: Def. Sam Buck, Emmett, by fall (3:30).
• 3rd place: Def. Finnigan Moon, McCall-Donnelly, 6-0.
Jayden Clark, 220, 0-2
• Championship quarterfinal: Lost by forfeit by Gabriel Ramos, Payette.
• Consolation round 5: Lost by forfeit to Cade Lind, Baker.
Andrew Sandberg, 285, 1-2
• Championship round 2: Def. Kenneth Ezell, Middleton, 5-1.
• Championship quarterfinal: Lost to Jesse Aragon, Nyssa, by fall (57 seconds).
• Consolation round 4: Lost to Nathan Willoughby, New Plymouth, by fall (47 seconds).
JV results Ian Sandberg, 106
• Championship round 2: Def. Clancy Nelson, Emmett, 6-0.
• Championship quarterfinal: Lost to Jose Jimenez, Nyssa, by fall (47 seconds).
• Consolation round 4: Def. Nate Murdock, Parma, by fall (3:46).
• Consolation round 5: Lost to Dash Schlotterback, Homedale, by technical fall.
Gerik Orszulak, 126
• Championship round 2: Lost to Colter Carraway, Kuna, by fall (1:26).
• Consolation round 3: Lost to Maddox Carroll, Kuna, by fall (4:10).
Axel Marvin, 138
• Championship round 2: Lost to Jackson Duncan, Kuna, by technical fall.
• Consolation round 2: Def. Henry VanDonsel, Emmett, 2-1.
• Consolation round 3: Def. Colton Westrick, McCall-Donnelly, by forfeit.
• Consolation round 4: Def. Cole Hilty, Nampa Christian, by fall (1:30).
• Consolation round 5: Def. Jaydn Allen, Kuna, by fall (3:56).
• Consolation semifinal: Lost to Jackson Duncan, Kuna, by technical fall.
Alex Wise, 152
• Championship round 1: Lost to LeRoy Phillips-Yale, Nyssa, by forfeit.
• Consolation round 2: Def. Jack Cook, Boise, by forfeit.
• Consolation round 3: Lost to Keegan Evans, Emmett, by fall.
