Baker’s boys and girls wrestling teams started their season Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Columbia High School in Nampa, Idaho.
The Bulldogs also had some matches against Nampa Christian.
Columbia won both dual matches, topping the Baker boys 42-28, and the Baker girls, 34-18.
Girls
“Great effort by all,” said Josh Anderson, Baker’s new girls coach. “Have work to do, learned a lot.”
Columbia 34, Baker girls 18
• 114: Denisse Romero (C) def. Kylie Martin, by fall
• 120: Brooklyn Lanningham (C) def. Alena Hills, 11-0
• 132: McKay Anderson (B) def. Kirsten Rayo-Tona, by fall
• 145: Maria Sifuentes (C) def. Kaci Anderson, by fall
• 152: Hallie Campbell (C) def. Lilly Collins, by fall
• Forfeited matches not listed
Extra matches
114: Brooklyn Lanningham (C) def. Kylie Martin, by fall
114: Denisse Romero (C) def. Alena Hills, by fall
132: Kaylee Apodaca (C) def. McKay Anderson, by fall
185: Madison Meyer (B) def. Alysen Palomar, by fall
Boys
“I couldn’t be more proud of the way we performed,” Baker coach Jeris Stephens said.
“We’re really fairly young, we have six or seven seniors. Columbia’s a very good school, continuously a tough team out of Idaho. We wrestled hard, things just didn’t go our way.”
Wrestling at 195 pounds, Baker’s Jacob Mills pinned Kaden Hanan in one minute, 39 seconds. Stephens said he would like Mills to drop down to the 182-pound weight class in the future.
Aldo Duran won in both the 113- and 120-pound brackets.
Ryan Brown, despite wrestling at a higher weight class, defeated Syrus Johnson.
“Essentially he was giving up 10 to 15 pounds against his opponent and came up with a win for us,” Stephens said.
Stephens said Ben Coburn, despite losing at 160 pounds, wrestled well.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the way he performed,” Stephens said.
Columbia 42, Baker boys 28
• 113: Aldo Duran (B) def. Adan Garcia Sanchez, 7-0
• 120: Aldo Duran (B) def. Jesus Gonzalez, 11-1
• 126: Steve Mateo (C) def. Aldo Duran, 6-5
• 132: Payton Hernandez (C) def. Sage Darlington, by fall
• 145: Mason Hammerle (C) def. Riley Martin, by fall
• 152: Devin Myers (C) def. Jimmy Sullivan, by fall
• 160: Damian Munster (C) def. Ben Coburn, 6-1
• 170: Nakoa Fouret (C) def. Gra ison Stone, by fall
• 182: Ryan Brown (B) def. Syrus Johnson, 4-0
• 195: Jacob Mills (B) def. Kaden Hanan, by fall
• 220: Troy Olmos (C) def. Cade Lind, by fall
• 285: Kailin Temple (C) def. Andrew Sandberg, by fall
• Forfeited matches not listed
Baker boys matches against Nampa Christian
• 126: Riley Workman (NC) def. Yovani Ocampo, by fall
• 138: Daniel Maldonado (B) def. Cole Hilty, by fall
• 138: Peter Hilty (NC) def. Riley Martin, 10-8
Baker girls matches against Nampa Christian
• 113: Kylie Martin (B) def. Finnley Olson, by fall
• 138: Madison Meyer def. Cameron Rowan, by fall
